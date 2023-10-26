Recent surveys reveal that British businesses are grappling with a decline in activity and cooling cost pressures, raising concerns about a looming recession just as the Bank of England prepares for a pivotal interest rate decision next week.

These developments underscore the economic challenges facing the United Kingdom.

The preliminary "flash" reading of the S&P Global UK Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the services sector in October fell to 49.2 from 49.3 in September. This marked the lowest reading since January and fell below the crucial 50-point threshold, signifying a decline in business activity for the third consecutive month.

Economists participating in a Reuters poll had anticipated an unchanged reading, but reality has proven otherwise.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) conducted a separate survey focused on factories, revealing a significant drop in new orders. This downturn in factory activity, the most severe since early 2021, was accompanied by a sharp reduction in cost pressures and hiring plans. These findings add to the prevailing pessimism regarding the state of the UK's economy.

In another concerning development, labour market data released on the same day painted a grim picture.

The data showed a decrease in the number of employed individuals and a slight uptick in the number of unemployed individuals, though the overall jobless rate remained at 4.2 per cent. The PMI also indicated a rise in redundancies, further compounding the economic woes.

S&P Global, the company behind the PMI, has projected that the economy of Britain is likely to experience a quarterly decline in economic output of approximately 0.1 per cent. The outlook is further exacerbated by dwindling optimism in corporate boardrooms, which has hit its lowest point this year.

Ruth Gregory, the Deputy Chief UK Economist at Capital Economics, commented on the situation, stating: "This supports our view that a mild recession is underway and that the Bank of England has finished hiking interest rates."

The growing consensus is that the Bank of England will opt to keep interest rates unchanged for a second consecutive meeting on November 2. Governor Andrew Bailey previously mentioned that recent data has broadly aligned with the central bank's expectations.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index also revealed that the gauge of new business activity hit its lowest level since November of the previous year.

However, there was a slight improvement in the recent deterioration of employment figures. The situation is further exacerbated by discouraging data from key European economies, with readings from France and Germany indicating a worsening downturn in the Eurozone.

Among the respondents to a Reuters poll, slightly over a third of economists anticipated a recession in the near future, reflecting the growing apprehension about the UK's economic prospects.

In the manufacturing sector, the Purchasing Managers' Index showed some resilience as it increased to 45.2 from September's reading of 44.3. Although this represented a three-month high, the figure still signified a rapid contraction in output. Manufacturers also experienced a contraction in selling prices at the fastest rate since February 2016.

The composite Purchasing Managers' Index, which combines services activity and manufacturing output, inched up slightly to 48.6 from the previous month's reading of 48.5. While this improvement may provide a glimmer of hope, the overall economic landscape remains fraught with challenges.

As the Bank of England readies itself for its next interest rate decision, the economic data sends a clear message of concern. The UK's businesses are contending with a decline in activity, falling new orders and uncertainties in the labour market.

With many experts predicting a potential recession, the central bank's policy decisions in the coming months will be crucial in navigating these turbulent economic waters.