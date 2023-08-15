The United Kingdom's electoral regulatory body, the UK Electoral Commission, has come under intense scrutiny and criticism following its decision to withhold information about a significant cyber attack that affected approximately 40 million voters.

The breach remained undisclosed to the public for a duration of at least 10 months, raising concerns about transparency, data security, and the regulatory agency's handling of the incident.

The disclosure of this breach came to light through a public notification posted on the UK Electoral Commission's official website. The notification revealed that the incident was initially detected in October 2022 when the commission's internal systems detected suspicious activities. Subsequently, it became evident to the commission that unauthorised actors had first accessed their systems as early as August 2021.

During the cyber attack, the perpetrators managed to breach the commission's servers, which contained a variety of sensitive data. This included the commission's email records, control systems, and duplicates of electoral registers containing the personal information of UK voters who had registered between 2014 and 2022.

While the detection of the attack occurred in October 2022, the regulatory body chose not to publicly announce the breach until August 8, 2023 – nearly 10 months after the initial identification of suspicious activity within its systems.

In a statement, the UK Electoral Commission acknowledged the breach's timeline, confirming that hostile actors had indeed infiltrated their systems in August 2021. The commission further reported that it had collaborated with external cybersecurity experts and the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to conduct a comprehensive investigation and implement security measures to address the breach.

The commission asserted that the compromised data did not pose a substantial risk to affected individuals. However, it explained that the delayed public notification was a consequence of the potential exposure of a significant volume of personal data during the cyber attack.

In addition, the commission provided specific details regarding the types of personal data that were impacted by the breach. This encompassed a range of sensitive information, including full names, email addresses, residential addresses, contact phone numbers, contents of web forms, and potentially personal images submitted to the commission.

The commission also acknowledged that its email system had been accessible to attackers during the breach. It confirmed that any information provided to the commission via email between August 2021 and October 2022 may have been accessible to the unauthorised actors.

The delayed revelation of this breach elicited frustration and concern from numerous UK voters. Digital advocacy organisation Open Rights Group (ORG) expressed their dismay on social media, stating that the undisclosed breach exposed individuals to the risk of fraud, identity theft, and potential home targeting.

ORG directed its criticism towards the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), which is responsible for overseeing data protection in the country. ORG questioned whether the ICO had prior knowledge of the breach and chose not to disclose it, implying potential weaknesses in the regulatory framework.

In response to these criticisms, the UK Electoral Commission defended its delayed disclosure by emphasising the need to address vulnerabilities before making a public announcement. It stated that the commission had taken steps to remove unauthorised actors, assess the extent of the breach, collaborate with relevant cybersecurity authorities, and enhance security measures.

John Pullinger, the Commissioner Chair, supported the decision to withhold information for ten months, highlighting the potential risks associated with premature disclosure before addressing security vulnerabilities. This perspective aligns with similar sentiments expressed in Australia following cybersecurity breaches.

The timing of this incident coincides with an ongoing debate within the UK regarding the potential adoption of an e-voting system versus maintaining traditional paper ballots. Shaun McNally, Chief Executive of the UK Electoral Commission, argued that the use of paper documentation and manual counting in the UK's democratic process would make it challenging for cyber attacks to significantly influence the outcomes. Nonetheless, he emphasised the importance of remaining vigilant about the risks faced by organisations involved in elections.

While the UK Electoral Commission assured that immediate action was unnecessary in response to their notification, it advised individuals affected by the breach to remain cautious and vigilant against unauthorised use or release of their personal data.