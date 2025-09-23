Speculation is circulating online that the Rapture could take place on 23–24 September 2025, with some pastors linking the date to the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah. The claims have gained attention on social media, sparking discussion across Christian groups and beyond.

For some, the predictions have prompted anxiety about what may lie ahead. For others, they have been met with scepticism, reflecting a long history of failed end-time forecasts that have often left believers disappointed and critics unconvinced.

The Great Disappointment

One of the most well-known failed prophecies came from William Miller, an American preacher in the early 1840s. Miller calculated that Christ would return between March 1843 and March 1844. When that date passed without incident, it was revised to 22 October 1844. The uneventful passing of the day became known as the 'Great Disappointment'.

Although Miller's movement later gave rise to the Seventh-day Adventist Church, many of his followers were left deeply shaken, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Modern Predictions

The 20th and 21st centuries have seen repeated attempts to set dates for the Rapture. Jehovah's Witnesses predicted Christ's return several times between 1874 and 1975, often adjusting their timelines when nothing happened, according to researcher Robert Clifton Robinson.

Radio evangelist Harold Camping predicted Judgement Day would occur on 21 May 2011, later shifting the date to 21 October of the same year. Neither came to pass, as reported by Britannica.

American writer Edgar C. Whisenant published a widely circulated booklet, 88 Reasons Why the Rapture Will Be in 1988. That forecast also failed, according to the Christian Research Institute.

Even Sir Isaac Newton speculated in his private writings that Christ's return might occur in 2060, based on biblical texts. The New York Post has reported that these notes were never put forward as a formal prediction and remain speculative rather than prophetic.

Further Speculation and Criticism

Other high-profile figures have made failed forecasts in previous decades. Pat Robertson in 1984 claimed God had called him to help usher in the Second Coming, sparking speculation about prophetic fulfilments. Hal Lindsey's The Late Great Planet Earth similarly argued that various signs seemed to align with biblical prophecy during the 1980s. Although these predictions did not transpire, they drew large followings, boosted book sales, and received extensive media coverage.

Russell Moore of Christianity Today has cautioned against repeating such date-setting predictions. In his newsletter Moore to the Point, he has argued that apocalyptic narratives are often driven by fear and cultural anxiety, and highlighted how they tend to return with new claims even after prior prophecies fail.

This is the South African evangelist who deceived the entire world into believing that Christian rapture is coming today or tomorrow. His name is Joshua Mhlakela.



He said he spoke to Jesus face to face about it 🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/htPOlrcaWm — Sixolise Gcilishe (@SixoGcilishe) September 23, 2025

Some Christians say the rapture will occur today. It's also foolish for those saying the Lord won't return today. Who are we to dictate when He should return? “But of that day and hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.” (John 13:32) pic.twitter.com/bmnlbvZZbY — Todd R. Post (@trpost) September 23, 2025

i have somehow made it onto christian tiktok where apparently they think the rapture is happening next week im in tears pic.twitter.com/cuvAyJ7Ilc — shammy ☘️ (@sshamwows) September 20, 2025

Story: Today is Rapture, and it has started..



According to Pastor Joshua Mhlakela. Now Gen Z’s in US & South Africa are quitting their jobs anticipating the float.



Christians are advised not hold onto anything at anytime of the day to enable unhinged floating, according to… pic.twitter.com/09UCPbTomw — Trending Explained (@TrendingEx) September 23, 2025

Lessons From History

Failed prophecies often share recurring features. These include scriptural calculations, heightened anticipation, emotional or financial investment by followers, and eventual disappointment. Critics argue they also undermine wider Christian credibility.

Past predictions about the end of the world have often raised expectations, attracted attention and ultimately faded once the chosen date passed. The current discussion around 'Rapture 2025' appears to follow the same pattern. For many, the lesson drawn from history is that belief in Christ's return does not depend on fixed timetables or precise calculations.