The UK government has warned its people against planning a vacation to Paris amid unrest in France after a teenager was fatally shot by police.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has issued a travel advisory, asking people to be aware of the dire situation in Paris and also urging travellers in the UK to rethink their plans of visiting the French capital in the coming days.

Foreign Office advisory

While the FCDO has not banned UK holidaymakers from travelling to France, it has firmly warned them about potential risks tourists could face. So far, flights or Eurostar rail services between UK and France have not been affected by the concerning scenes in France.

While French President Emmanuel Macron has not declared a state of emergency, riots have spread across the country after a teenager named Nahel Merzouk, of Algerian and Moroccan heritage, was shot dead by police during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday.

The riots began across the country after a video of Nahel being shot by police went viral on social media. The burial of the 17-year-old is scheduled for Saturday.

After four consecutive nights of rioting in Paris, FCDO's updated advice has stated "there may be disruptions to travel and local transport provision may be reduced."

"Since 27 June, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted. There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews. The locations and timing of riots are unpredictable.

"You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place, check the latest advice with operators when travelling and follow the advice of the authorities," FCDO's advisory read.

FCDO has also asked travellers heading to France to get foreign travel insurance without fail and before getting it, one should thoroughly check if it provides sufficient cover.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Steve Barclay has called on people who are considering taking a trip to France, to check the FCDO for updated advice before their travel.

"It's something that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office will be monitoring very closely. They keep regular updates on their website. And what I would say to anyone concerned about it who is thinking of travelling to France, to keep an eye on the Foreign Office website, there will be regular updates there, and that will keep people informed," added Barclay.

It is understood that more than 1,300 people have been arrested across France, with 45,000 police being deployed nationwide to try to control the violence.

Foreign travellers begin to cancel their Paris trips

France is one of the popular destinations for UK travellers, especially among families with kids due to Disneyland Paris. Every year, France receives around 17 million tourists from the UK, with many of those trips coming in the upcoming school summer holidays.

There have been nationwide riots in France over the last week that has left various city centres in a mess, hitting the country's tourism sector hard as well. In terms of damage, France is facing losses worth millions of euros. Similar rioting in 2005 cost France some £200m, while the Yellow Vests revolt that started in 2018 cost the country around £250m in damages.

Several hotel bookings have been cancelled as the Paris Tourist Office has claimed that there has already been "20 per cent to 25 per cent cancellations in Paris by international customers" as people are wary to come to France amid the unrest, according to Mirror.

Keeping in mind events such as the Rugby World Cup, which starts in Paris in September, and the Olympics next year, the effects of these riots could prove to be catastrophic for the country's tourism and economy.