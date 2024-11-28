The Air 3 Deluxe, priced at £279this Black Friday, is a convenient and effective hair removal solution that also saves time and money on expensive clinic appointments.

Ulike's patented Sapphire Ice Cooling technology enhances user comfort by keeping skin cool throughout the hair removal treatment, making the experience nearly painless, even in sensitive areas. Its Intense pulsed light (IPL) system provides visible results within three weeks and can achieve up to 93% hair reduction in four weeks by targeting hair at the root. The device's AutoGlide mode can also treat the entire body in 13 minutes, with adjustable settings tailored to different skin tones and hair colours.

Advanced Design for a Salon-Quality Experience at Home

The Air 3 Deluxe kit is crafted to deliver a complete at-home experience, featuring the Ulike Air 3 IPL hair removal device and essential accessories for pre-treatment prep to aftercare. The package includes:

A premium razor.

Protective IPL goggles.

Two soothing Aloe Vera gels.

An ultraviolet steriliser to ensure device cleanliness.

Where to Find the Ulike Black Friday Offer

Ulike Website (Nov. 12 - Dec. 3):

• Air 3 Deluxe – 20% off (£279)

• Air 3 Device – 20% off (£249)

Amazon UK (Nov. 21 - Dec. 2):

• Air 3 Deluxe – 20% off (£279)

• Air 3 Device – 20% off (£249)

Founded in 2013, Ulike specialises in at-home hair removal devices using Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) technology. Equipped with Sapphire Ice Cooling Technology, the devices are designed for full-body use and are FDA-cleared, clinically tested, and dermatologist-recommended.

The company has sold over 6 million units in 17 countries and regions. Ulike allocates 30% of its annual profits to research and development, resulting in more than 500 global patents and continued expansion in the at-home beauty device market.

Visit uk.ulike.com for more details on the Air 3 Deluxe, Ulike's IPL technology, and Ulike's Black Friday deals.