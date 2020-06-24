Fans went into guessing game mode following a tease from the show's official social media page about a possible plot development in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2. The code involves Ellen Page's character Vanya.

The show shared a cryptic post on Instagram that featured a bingo card with a few words stamped beside the numbers 20, 38, 57, and 66 which read, "They're gonna be looking for us." The show's handle captioned it with "don't forget to mark the free space." Aidan Gallagher, who plays Number Five in the Netflix show, teased that the card could mean something more.

"It's all in the numbers. Every time and thing," he commented.

His comment intrigued fans who attempted to crack the meaning behind those numbers and the words. One fan chided the actor for giving viewers hints on the story for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2.

"Aidan, I don't think you're supposed to give us hints but I'm not complaining," the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others decided to share their guesses and one viewer wrote, "I am trying to break the cipher but I am not there yet, there are a few things to reconcile before I have the right key."

The guesses kept coming, with one claiming that the first row of numbers means "they're back at 66," the second means "VI is gonna be dead," and the third row means "baby umbrella." The fourth supposedly means "a bad time to tell."

One suggested the "VI" could stand for Vanya, Page's character. This could supposedly mean that Vanya will meet her demise in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2. The promotional photos for the installment show the Hargreeves sibling using her superpowers with her body glowing. Vanya does not know how to control her powers yet, as seen in the first season. Perhaps this changes in Season 2 so she does not become the catalyst for the apocalypse again.

Then again, VI could refer to Number Six, who as seen in the first season is already dead. He is a ghost played by actor Justin H. Min. Somehow, he also teleported to the 1960s with his siblings and the photos show that his clothes have not changed. Perhaps fans will see how he became a ghost in "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2.