"The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 poster introduces Lila, an original character who will likely bring humour and fun into the lives of the Hargreeves siblings, especially to Diego's stern demeanour.

Newcomer Ritu Arya plays Lila, described as a "chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires." She is also "unpredictable, mischievous, sarcastic" and has a "twisted sense of humour."

Lila sounds like the female version of one of the Hargreeves siblings, Klaus (Robert Sheehan), who has his own quirks and who is equally mischievous. However, "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 poster teases that she will get paired not with Klaus, but with his brother Diego (DavidCastañeda). The poster and its caption hint that they will become a pair in the show, romantic or otherwise.

Fans are already shipping Lila and Diego together ahead of the installment's release on July 31. Some say the gruff Diego will finally meet his match while others claim Lila is likely going to bring out his lighthearted side.

Meanwhile, others believe that Lila is going to be a new love interest. One fan joked that "Diego gonna get laid" and another wrote, "OH MYYYYY. WHAT IS THE MEANING OF THIS? MY DIEGO HAS A LOVELIFE NOW? PLS EXPLAIN!!!!!!"

"Oh my god finally Diego can have a love interest that won't get fridged," another fan said, clearly alluding to his first romantic interest in Season 1, Detective Eudora Patch (Ashley Madekwe), who sadly died from a gunshot wound on the chest.

According to Screenrant, Lila is likely an original character, but she bears a resemblance to someone from the original comic book source. She could have powers of her own and one includes shape shifting or camouflaging. This would explain the "chameleon" description.

Based on "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 poster, Lila is also in the 1960s with Diego and the rest of the Hargreeves siblings. If this is the case, then it begs the question if super-powered individuals (there are 36 of them born on the same day) are scattered across time. It also opens a mystery surrounding her presence in the 1960s, decades before she was born.