The official poster for "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 is here and it contains possible clues on the Hargreeves siblings' fate while stuck in 1960s Dallas, Texas.

The poster may have confirmed a famous fan theory that Season 2 is heavily based on the "Dallas" comic book storyline. In it, the Hargreeves siblings escaped the apocalypse from Season 1 thanks to Five's powers of time and space travel, and they ended up in 1960s Dallas, Texas. While there, they assimilate into their new environment and meet new people.

It seems Vanya is loving her new life as hinted in previously shared photos that show her in a car with a woman and a young boy. In the poster, the same boy and a young girl appear in the reflection of her sunglasses. She may be looking to settle in to start a new life.

Allison, on the other hand, has a different reflection on her sunglasses. It shows a crowd of people gathered in what could be a demonstration or in another occasion. In "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2, Allison regains her voice and her powers back. Perhaps she becomes a celebrity of some sort again.

Five, on the other hand, is still being haunted by assassins, just like what happened in Season 1. The poster shows him with blood on his face. In the "Dallas" storyline, Five fulfills his mission to kill John F. Kennedy. According to Digital Spy, the building reflection on his sunglasses resembles the Texas School Book Depository where shooter Lee Harvey Oswald hid during Kennedy's assassination.

Meanwhile, Diego has the image of a woman in his sunglasses, which could hint at a new love interest following the death of his ex-lover, Detective Eudora Patch, in Season 1. Luther's glasses has "War declared" written on it, which could hint at a war between the Soviet Union and the U.S.

Ben sees his siblings during their youth, when they were still wearing costumes as members of the academy, which could hark back to his childhood memories before he died. Then there is Klaus, who suffers from drug addiction and loves to party, which could explain the image in his sunglasses.

"The Umbrella Academy" Season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 31.