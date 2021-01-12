On Monday, Netflix unveiled the new cast members joining "The Umbrella Academy" season 3 under the villain group Sparrow Academy.

Britne Olford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, and Justin Cornwell will join the series as Fei, Alphonso, Sloane, Jayme, and Marcus, respectively. Character descriptions provided by Deadline describe Fei as someone "who sees the world in a special way." She is Sparrow No. 3 and "comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you."

However, in truth, she "wishes she had a friend." She is smart and "willing to work things out." But she is not someone to mess with and if you cross her, "there's no looking back because Fei won't stop until the job is done."

Meanwhile, Alphonso is Sparrow No. 4 and bears a similarity to Diego (David Castaneda) from "The Umbrella Academy" in that he spent years fighting crime. He has visual reminders of his battles evident on his face and body.

"To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer," reads the character's description.

Sloane, or Sparrow No. 5 is a "romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing." But obligations to her family and her fear of crossing the family line keep her tied to the Academy.

Then there is Jayme, Sparrow No. 6, a loner who does not say much and hides behind a hoodie. Her snarl can send you running for your life. She considers Alphonso her only friend.

Marcus on the other hand is Sparrow No. 1, "a charming, chiseled, colossus," who is "honest, virtuous, and demanding." He keeps the family together and is "disciplined, rational and in control." Marcus is also graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is smart as he is strong," and "oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice."

Ben (Justin H. Min) is Sparrow No. 2. He is far from the sweet Ben fans know and love from "The Umbrella Academy." This Ben is "vicious, pragmatic, and hyper-vigilant" and will stop at nothing to become the leader of the group.

Interestingly, Sparrow No. 7 is Christopher, a floating telekinetic cube that acts as the group's mediator and consulted oracle. However, just like Vanya from "The Umbrella Academy," he is also a force to be reckoned with as he can "turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear."