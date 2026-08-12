The Government's new driving licence proposals could leave older motorists facing a new cost when renewing their licences, although ministers have not decided who would pay for mandatory eyesight checks.

The Department for Transport's consultation considered three broad funding options. The Government could use existing NHS eyesight tests, require drivers to pay for their own assessment, or split the cost between the state and licence holders. The Government has not announced a final arrangement.

There are already free NHS sight tests available to many people aged 60 and over, although eligibility differs across England, Scotland and Wales. The consultation states that a private eyesight test typically costs around £25 to £35 for those not entitled to a free NHS test, with enhanced tests costing about £10 more. The eventual cost of a driving-specific assessment could differ, particularly if the Government decides that the standard NHS sight test does not provide all the checks required for licensing.

Who Would Carry Out the Tests and What Would They Check?

The consultation also leaves open the question of who would actually conduct the assessments. One option is to use opticians or other private eye-care providers, while another is to use NHS services. The Government has also considered dedicated testing centres and has even raised the possibility of trained personnel outside traditional healthcare settings carrying out a standardised driving eyesight test to improve capacity and reduce reliance on specialist staff.

The type of assessment is also undecided. Existing NHS eyesight tests include visual acuity, eye-health assessments and prescription reviews, but visual-field testing is not routinely included unless clinically necessary. The Government is considering whether the existing test could be adapted or whether a separate assessment should be developed specifically for driving.

Another possibility is making the person conducting the assessment responsible for sending the result directly to the DVLA. That would remove some of the responsibility from motorists to provide evidence themselves and could allow the licensing authority to intervene where a driver no longer meets the required standard.

Would a Failed Test Mean Losing Your Licence?

For older motorists, the most significant unresolved issue is what happens after an unsuccessful assessment. The consultation proposes requiring evidence of an eyesight test outcome as part of the renewal process. It does not, however, establish a final procedure for drivers who fail to demonstrate that they meet the required vision standards.

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Under existing rules, drivers have a legal responsibility to meet the eyesight standards for driving. These include being able to achieve the required visual acuity and read a number plate from 20 metres, with glasses or contact lenses where necessary. Drivers must also meet the required visual-field standard.

The DVLA already investigates drivers who report medical or vision conditions that could affect their ability to drive. Depending on the circumstances, it can require further testing or assessment before deciding whether a licence can be issued. A mandatory renewal test could therefore make eyesight compliance a more direct part of the licensing process.

However, there is no confirmed rule saying that every failed test would automatically result in a permanent licence loss. The precise consequences would depend on the final system adopted by the Government.

What Happens Before Any Change?

The consultation closed on 11 May 2026, and the Government said it would publish a summary of responses and its formal response before deciding how to proceed. For now, motorists aged 70 and over continue to renew their licences under the existing system.

Any future change will need to settle the cost, testing arrangements and consequences for drivers who do not meet the required eyesight standards. With the consultation now closed, drivers aged 70 and over will have to wait for the Government's response to learn whether renewing their licence will become more expensive or more complicated.