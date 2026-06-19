Pre-orders for GTA 6 will open worldwide on 25 June, Rockstar Games has confirmed, with fans able to reserve Grand Theft Auto VI digitally via the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store, as well as through selected physical retailers. The studio has also released the game's official cover art and is encouraging players to add GTA 6 to their wishlists now so they receive an alert the moment pre-orders go live.

After months of speculation around when Rockstar would finally move from teaser trailers to something more concrete. The developer had already confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is in the works, but until now it had held back on firm timings for pre-orders. For a fanbase that has been living off GTA V for more than a decade, even a date to mark in the calendar is being treated almost as an event in itself.

Grand Theft Auto fans are reacting in shock and relief after today's surprise announcement that GTA 6 pre-orders will begin next week — all but confirming that the game won't get delayed once more. https://t.co/Gdd9BsISGm pic.twitter.com/04lCxIdbWf — IGN (@IGN) June 18, 2026

Rockstar Sets the Clock for GTA 6

Rockstar used an update on its official Newswire site to set out the basic contours of its GTA 6 rollout. In a short notice, the company said pre-orders would 'officially begin on June 25' across digital storefronts and 'other select retailers.' It did not spell out which shops would participate, nor did it attach any regional pricing, special editions or bonuses to the announcement.

What it did do was underline how heavily this launch will lean on digital platforms. Players are being told to add Grand Theft Auto VI to their wishlists on the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store now, essentially turning Sony and Microsoft's ecosystems into early warning systems for Rockstar's marketing push. Once pre-orders go live, anyone who has wishlisted the game will receive a notification and can lock in their copy with a couple of clicks.

There is a blunt commercial logic to that. Wishlist campaigns ensure that people who were enthusiastic when they saw the trailer are still in the loop months later when there is finally something to buy. It is also a reminder that while GTA 6 will doubtless appear in physical form, disc sales are no longer the primary way a blockbuster of this scale reaches players.

Cover Art Offers Another Glimpse Of GTA 6

Alongside the pre-order date, Rockstar promoted one of the other hard facts fans can cling to: the GTA 6 cover art. The image, first revealed in a video and now shared as downloadable artwork on the official Grand Theft Auto VI site, is being positioned as the definitive visual identity for the game.

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Cover art is not just packaging. For GTA, it has always helped set the tone, hinting at the kind of city, characters and criminal chaos players can expect without spelling it out. Rockstar is offering the art as a download, which doubles as fan service and free advertising. Social feeds and desktop wallpapers plastered with the logo and design keep the game in circulation even when there is little in the way of new detail.

In the absence of information on pricing, editions or an exact release date, these small reveals take on outsized significance. Fans are parsing official materials for clues, even though Rockstar's latest statement is ruthlessly lean. There is no mention of platforms beyond the PlayStation and Microsoft digital stores, no confirmation of PC plans, and no word on whether pre-orders will be accompanied by in-game perks or exclusive content.

Rockstar is not obliged to fill in those blanks yet. The company has a long history of revealing major beats on its own timetable, often through curt posts that say just enough to dominate the gaming conversation for a day or two. This latest GTA 6 update fits that pattern. It sets a pre-order date, points people to wishlist tools, pushes the official art, and leaves everything else for later.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers.



Check out the official cover art, also available as downloadable artwork at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/pRVXk4eyDQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 18, 2026

From a player's point of view, that approach is both familiar and slightly exasperating. Many will want to know whether they should budget for a standard edition, a premium version with added content, or some collector's box that will sell out in minutes. At the time of writing, none of that is confirmed, so any specific talk of pricing tiers, release windows beyond 'pre-orders start June 25,' or platform exclusivity should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that Rockstar is finally edging GTA 6 out of the realm of myth and into the messy, practical business of pre-launch logistics. You can, today, go to the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, hit the wishlist button, and trust that an automated alert will tell you when money can change hands. You can download the official art and pin it to your screen. And you can circle 25 June as the day that Grand Theft Auto VI stops being an abstract promise and starts looking like a product that will actually arrive.

Nothing else about GTA 6 is nailed down in this announcement. There is no new trailer, no expanded synopsis, no development update. What there is, for the first time, is a concrete step between speculation and ownership. For a series that thrives on anticipation, that may be all Rockstar needs for now.