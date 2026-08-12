Hundreds of thousands of students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their A-level results on Thursday 13 August, with restaurants, pubs and cafes offering free food, drinks and discounts to mark the occasion.

The offers range from complimentary starters and desserts to free drinks and meals. Some require students to make a purchase, while others are available without a minimum spend. Several also extend benefits to friends, family or other people dining at the same table.

Most promotions require proof of 2026 exam results, while some also require student identification, advance registration or a voucher. Terms and availability vary between businesses, so students should check the conditions before visiting.

Restaurant and Food Offers

The offers vary from free starters and desserts to meals, drinks and extra portions. Some require a purchase, while others are limited by time, location or the number of students who can claim them. Where advance registration or a voucher is needed, this is noted below.

1. Almond Family Pubs: Students can claim a free meal when another person at their table buys a full-price main course.

2. ASK Italian: Students can receive a free main course or glass of fizz, with a non-alcoholic alternative available.

3. Banana Tree: Students can claim a free starter and dessert when buying a main course. An online voucher is required.

4. Bella Italia: Students can receive a free starter and dessert when purchasing a main meal. Advance registration is required.

5. Bill's: Students ordering a main course can claim a free dessert. The offer starts at 11:30am and excludes Scotland.

6. Bird & Blend Tea Co: Students can claim a free iced Superstar Matcha. There is no minimum spend.

7. Blend Family: The first 50 students at participating venues can claim a free cocktail or mocktail.

8. Byron Burger: Students can receive two burgers for the price of one. Eligible options include the Double Smash, Chicken Ranch, Signature Smokey and V-Rex.

9. Dim-t: Customers ordering a main course can receive a free starter or dessert and a Coke Zero.

10. Frankie & Benny's: Students purchasing a main meal can claim a free starter and dessert after registering for a voucher.

11. Giggling Squid: Students dining in can receive free Sticky Chicken when buying a main dish.

12. Itsu: Students can claim a free tray of steamed chicken or vegetable gyozas.

13. La Maritxu: The first 50 students at participating venues can claim a free slice of Basque cheesecake.

14. Las Iguanas: Students can receive a free starter and dessert when buying a main meal. An online voucher is required.

15. Mamasons Dirty Ice Cream: Students can receive an extra scoop free when buying a single scoop at participating branches.

16. Nando's: Students spending £7 ($9.45) or more can claim a free quarter chicken or starter.

17. Rosa's Thai: Students can claim a free Pad Thai when buying a bubble tea. Advance registration is required.

18. TGI Fridays: Students can claim a complimentary non-alcoholic 'dirty soda,' while stocks last.

19. Twin Tacos: Students can claim a free OG soft-shell taco with their choice of filling at participating branches.

20. Wildwood: Students purchasing a main meal can receive a free starter or dessert and a Coke Zero.

21. Zizzi: The first 30 students at each participating restaurant can claim a free classic pizza when purchasing a drink.

Other Results-Day Deals

Pizza Express is also offering a results-day promotion, although it is not free. Students can get 90 minutes of bottomless pizza and dough balls for £12.50 ($17), with the offer extending to everyone at the table when one guest presents valid 2026 results.

Students should check individual terms before travelling, as some offers require advance registration, vouchers, minimum spending or participation at selected venues. Limited-stock promotions may also close once the allocated number of claims has been reached.