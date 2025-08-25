The University of South Carolina's Columbia campus was thrust into chaos on Sunday, 24 August 2025, following an active shooter alert at the Thomas Cooper Library. The alert, issued at approximately 6:30 p.m., prompted a massive police response and a campus-wide lockdown.

Within hours, university officials and law enforcement declared no evidence of a shooter, raising questions about whether the incident was a hoax.

Timeline of the Incident

The university's alert system issued an urgent warning of an active shooter at the Thomas Cooper Library, describing a suspect as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing black pants. Students were instructed to evacuate or seek shelter and barricade themselves.

Multiple police departments, including the USC Police Department, descended on the campus, clearing the library floor by floor. By 7:11 p.m., an update stated there was no evidence of an active shooter, though the shelter-in-place order remained until an all-clear was issued at 8:06 p.m. The library was closed indefinitely.

USC Deputy Police Chief Scott Prill clarified that witnesses reported hearing what sounded like gunshots, but no shell casings were found. 'We have no video of anyone with a gun', Prill told WLTX, addressing online rumours.

A widely circulated photo, initially thought to depict a suspect, was later identified as a man carrying an umbrella. Two students sustained minor injuries during the evacuation, but no shots were fired, and no suspect was apprehended.

Official Response and Investigation

University spokesperson Jeff Stensland described the initial alert as a precautionary measure. 'We received an unconfirmed report of an active shooter at the Thomas Cooper library', he told CNN affiliate WIS-TV. 'At this point, we have no injuries, and we have no confirmation that there actually was a shooter.'

The university's swift response, including the Carolina Alert system, was praised for its efficiency, though questions linger about the source of the initial report. The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate, with authorities urging anyone with information to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The incident's cost to the university and local law enforcement, including overtime for officers and emergency response resources, is estimated at £37,500 ($50,250), based on standard rates for campus security operations. This figure reflects the significant resources deployed to ensure safety, despite the absence of a confirmed threat.

Context of Campus Hoaxes

The University of South Carolina incident follows a string of false active shooter reports at US campuses, including Villanova University and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, both reported as hoaxes in the days prior.

These incidents have heightened national concerns about campus safety and the psychological impact of such alerts. X posts reflect public frustration and speculation. @nicksortor stated, 'YET ANOTHER ACTIVE SH00TER HOAX? University of South Carolina - Columbia put out an alert saying there was an active shooter reported in the library. Now they're saying there is "NO EVIDENCE" of a shooter.'

🚨 YET ANOTHER ACTIVE SH00TER HOAX?



University of South Carolina - Columbia put out an alert saying there was an active shooter reported in the library.



Now they’re saying there is “NO EVIDENCE” of a shooter



There’s just this video of a man carrying an object.



Why does this… pic.twitter.com/JrwxkHRDUt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 24, 2025

Similarly, @uwuuwu2024 noted, 'University of South Carolina is now saying there is no evidence of a shooting. So that poor dude walking around with an umbrella has his face slapped all over social media.'

University of South Carolina is now saying there is no evidence of a shooting. So that poor dude walking around with an umbrella has his face slapped all over social media. https://t.co/WBIfgszKBD — Ru ro raggy (@uwuuwu2024) August 24, 2025

Experts suggest these hoaxes may stem from misinterpretations, pranks, or malicious intent, such as swatting, costing universities and police departments millions annually. The University of South Carolina, with approximately 38,000 students, remains vigilant, promoting its RAVE Guardian Safety App to enhance campus security.

As investigations continue, the incident underscores the challenges of balancing rapid response with accurate information in an era of heightened fear.