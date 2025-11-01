The former Duke of York, now officially Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is expected to receive a six-figure relocation payout and an annual stipend from King Charles as part of a deal to begin his new life outside royal privilege.

Sources close to Buckingham Palace said that the settlement aims to provide a 'once and for all' resolution to the long-running dilemma of what to do with the disgraced royal, who has been recently stripped of his titles and royal patronages over his ties to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew's Relocation Deal and Annual Allowance

The former prince's removal from the peerage roll was completed just hours after the announcement. A royal warrant and letters patent are expected to follow in the coming days, finalising his new status as a private citizen.

To 'help' transition into a common folk, a source told The Guardian that one proposal under discussion involves an initial lump sum. Reported to be in the low six figures, this will fund Andrew's move from his current residence at Royal Lodge, Windsor, to a private accommodation on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Following this, he is also set to receive an annual allowance funded from the King's private income. The stipend £100K ($130K), several times greater than his £20,000 ($26,300)-a-year naval pension, is designed to prevent further financial controversies as he transitions into private life.

Talks about the arrangement are ongoing, but insiders say the King wants the matter 'settled before the end of the year'.

Public and Political Reactions to King Charles' Decision

Prime Minister Keir Starmer voiced his full support for the King's decision, calling it 'a necessary act of accountability'. A Downing Street spokesperson also added that their hearts go out to the family of the late Virginia Giuffre, and all the 'victims who suffered from Jeffery Epstein's despicable crimes'.

Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, described the Palace's statement as a form of royal acknowledgment. 'I think the King is speaking very clearly when he says he stands with survivors', he said.

However, while the public is relieved that the 'truth is coming out', they are not too keen on giving Andrew an annual fund. Critics argue that royal 'private funds' are closely tied to assets and estates that ultimately benefit from public privilege and protection.

For them, it's galling to see a man disgraced by such serious allegations being cushioned financially yet again. Social media users also expressed outrage, citing struggles to pay bills while the King can quietly hand his disgraced brother hundreds of thousands.

Will Andrew be Investigated Due to His Ties with Epstein?

Two inquiries are reportedly active for Andrew: one reviewing Giuffre's posthumously published memoir Nobody's Girl, and another examining claims that the former Prince tried to pressure his police protection officer to gather compromising information about Giuffre.

For now, the Metropolitan Police are assessing whether to open new investigations into Andrew's involvement with Epstein.

With the call for the 'Epstein Files' to be released, Trade Minister Sir Chris Bryant believes that Andrew should cooperate with US authorities if summoned.