Prince Andrew is now considered a commoner after King Charles III stripped him of his remaining royal titles and style. With this development, the former Duke of York will now be called Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

King Charles was pushed to take action as public pressure intensified over Prince Andrew's ties to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. As a result, the once-favored son of Queen Elizabeth II is not only demoted but also exiled, with orders to vacate his long-time residence, the Royal Lodge.

Stripped, Shunned, and Sent Away: Prince Andrew's Unprivileged New World

Stripped of rank and reduced to commoner status, Prince Andrew must face a stark new reality. He now has to step into a life immensely different from the comfortable and privileged life he once enjoyed as a royal.

While plans are underway for his move to the Sandringham estate, the timeline for when he will actually leave Windsor has not yet been confirmed. From the outskirts of London, the disgraced prince will be sent to the quiet countryside of Norfolk in what many see as a humiliating exile.

According to The New York Post, since the exile to Sandringham marks the completion of his shocking royal downfall, insiders said that Prince Andrew's new life in the rural area would be 'anything other than a private hell.'

'I think it will be pretty well a living hell for him, given his particular fondness for titles and his entitled attitude,' Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal author, told The Guardian. 'One of the troubles with him is that he has proven to be so greedy. People see him as entitled, greedy and also unbelievably bovine because of that extraordinary Newsnight interview.'

As a commoner, Andrew will no longer be allowed to attend the annual Garter Day ceremony at Windsor Castle. He is also expected to be excluded from the king's Christmas celebrations and most royal engagements moving forward —except, perhaps, funerals. His scandal has left him so widely disgraced that it has pushed him so far from the royal fold that he is now treated as an outcast.

Prince Andrew stripped of all titles.



King Charles formally removes Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Done with immediate effect.



He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.



Also, he's kicked out of Lodge too. pic.twitter.com/JA3XpBLzxE — Dina Shakti 🇬🇧 🇱🇰 (@Dina_Shakti) October 30, 2025

Sarah Ferguson's New Living Arrangement Away From Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew's downfall hasn't just reshaped his own life — it has sent shockwaves through his closest relationships. Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Sarah Ferguson are all feeling the effects of his exile and scrapped titles, with their living arrangements and royal positions now facing inevitable shifts.

The former Duke of York had continued living with Sarah Ferguson at Royal Lodge despite their long-ago divorce, but their unusual arrangement is now coming to an end. With both being removed from the 30-room Windsor mansion, Fergie will now have to secure a new home of her own.

'She is going to be moving out and into a separate home,' a source told PEOPLE. 'Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself. She will continue to forge an independent life.'