US President Donald Trump has described the ongoing controversy surrounding former Prince Andrew's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as a 'tragic situation', saying he feels 'badly' for the royal family.

Speaking to reporters, Trump called the fallout 'too bad' and a 'terrible thing that's happened to the [royal] family'. The comments come after King Charles officially stripped Andrew of his royal titles and styles to draw a line under one of the monarchy's most damaging scandals.

But Andrew's ties to Epstein caught the attention of US lawmakers after the former prince reportedly resisted efforts by Buckingham Palace to show public support for Epstein's victims.

Trump's History with Andrew and Epstein

Trump's comment drew attention to his own past association with Epstein, and his previous encounters with ex-Prince Andrew. Photographs from 2000s show Trump, his wife, Melania, and Andrew together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

When asked about Andrew's alleged misconduct, Trump downplayed their connection by admitting he does not know Andrew.

The US President's comment appears more sympathetic, though observers note he has often sought to minimise his own ties to Epstein.

Activist group Led by Donkeys even projected a nine-minute film on Windsor Castle during Trump's UK visit in September, detailing his correspondence and social connections with Epstein, including a letter allegedly sent to celebrate the financier's 50th birthday.

Epstein Files: US Lawmakers Demand Andrew Testify

While Andrew repeatedly blocked official royal statements that expressed sympathy for abuse survivors, reportedly vetoing references to them, the King made the Palace's stance clear.

'Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.'

Following revelations by Andrew's victim, Virginia Giuffre, in her posthumous memoir, several members of the US House Oversight Committee have renewed calls for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to cooperate with American authorities investigating Epstein's sex trafficking network.

Lawmakers reportedly want Andrew to provide information about what he knew of Epstein's activities during the years they were friends. Some have even suggested he could testify remotely via video link to avoid diplomatic complications.

One congressional aide told The Independent that the former Prince 'remains a person of significant interest' due to his proximity to Epstein during key periods of the financier's operations. US legislators argue that transparency from Andrew could help deliver long-delayed justice to survivors and clarify unanswered questions surrounding his role.

Andrew has consistently denied allegations that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre, who claims Epstein trafficked her when she was 17. The former prince reached an undisclosed settlement with Giuffre in 2022, believed to be worth around £9 million ($12 million), although he did not admit liability.

Aftermath of Andrew's New Life as an Exiled Prince

His daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are said to have accepted the King's decision 'with quiet dignity', though royal watchers expect questions about their public funding and residence in grace-and-favour homes will intensify in the coming months.

For now, Andrew is reportedly living in semi-exile at King Charles' private Sandringham estate. Royal biographers warn, however, that 'there is more to come', hinting at further disclosures from Epstein-related investigations.