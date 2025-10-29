Zingerman's Candy Manufactory has recalled two of its top-selling products — Peanut Butter Crush and Cashew Cow — after the FDA found that a production mix-up caused undeclared nut contamination.

According to the FDA advisory, the products may contain peanuts or cashews not listed on the label, posing a potentially life-threatening risk to people with severe allergies.

The recall, announced just before Halloween, comes at one of the busiest times for confectionery sales. The FDA has urged consumers to check product labels carefully and avoid eating the affected bars if they have nut allergies.

Ingredient Mix-Up Could Be Life-Threatening

The issue stems from a labelling and ingredient error during production, where peanuts may have been mistakenly included in Cashew Cow bars, and cashews in Peanut Butter Crush bars. This mislabelling violates federal allergen disclosure regulations and could lead to anaphylactic reactions in sensitive individuals.

'No illnesses have been reported to date', noted the FDA in its advisory. '

Consumers who have purchased Zingerman's Candy Manufactory Peanut Butter Crush or Cashew Cow Bars from Lot# 174250 should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions should contact Zingerman's Candy Manufactory at 877-632-9264.'

Distribution and Affected Regions

The recalled candy bars were distributed in Michigan and New York, with potential availability through online orders and retail outlets. Zingerman's has advised consumers to dispose of the products immediately or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The company has also issued a statement apologising for the error and confirming that corrective measures have been implemented to prevent future incidents. 'While our range of Candy Bars is one of our most popular products, the number of bars affected was a tiny fraction of our output,' a spokesperson said to The Independent.

Halloween Timing Heightens Concern

The timing of the recall, just days before Halloween, has heightened concern among parents and allergy advocacy groups. With millions of children expected to go trick-or-treating, the risk of accidental exposure to undeclared allergens is particularly acute.

Health experts are urging families to screen all treats carefully and to avoid unlabelled or homemade items if allergies are present. Even a small amount of an allergen can trigger a severe reaction in children with nut allergies, making vigilance essential during the holiday season.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who have purchased Peanut Butter Crush or Cashew Cow bars are advised to:

Check the product label and batch number

Avoid consumption if allergic to peanuts or cashews

Return the product for a refund or dispose of it safely

Monitor for any symptoms of allergic reaction if consumed

The FDA has also encouraged retailers to remove affected products from shelves and to notify customers who may have purchased them.

Broader Food Safety Lessons

The incident underscores the importance of accurate allergen labelling in food manufacturing. Advocacy groups are pushing for clearer packaging and stronger regulatory checks to prevent future errors.

While Zingerman's acted quickly, the recall highlights the critical role of quality control and transparency in protecting public health — especially during high-consumption seasons like Halloween.