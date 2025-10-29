The popular Hong Thai Herbal Mixed Balm Formula 2 has failed safety inspections after Thailand's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) discovered microbial contamination during routine testing. The warning has caused concern among consumers across Southeast Asia, particularly as the product remains widely available both online and in physical stores.

The FDA has urged the public to stop using the affected batch immediately and to check product details before purchase.

FDA Confirms Microbial Contamination

The investigation began after officials from the Department of Medical Sciences collected samples of the Hong Thai Herbal Mixed Balm Formula 2 from the manufacturer's site, Hong Thai Panich.

Laboratory results revealed that the product exceeded acceptable safety limits for total aerobic microbial count, total combined yeasts and mould count, and Clostridium spp. contamination. The findings prompted an immediate recall and official warning to consumers.

The FDA classified the inhaler as substandard under the Herbal Product Act of 2019, noting that the product does not comply with Thailand's health and manufacturing regulations. Deputy Secretary-General and acting FDA head Withit Supachaiyagul stated that the product should not be consumed or used under any circumstances. The agency has also emphasised that any similar products from the same manufacturer must undergo stricter inspections to ensure public safety.

Details of the Affected Batch

According to official records, the contaminated batch carries the registration number G309/62 and production batch number 000332. The batch was manufactured on 9 December 2024 and has an expiry date of 8 December 2027. In total, 200,000 units from this batch have been recalled from stores and distributors across Thailand.

In a statement dated 28 October 2025, Hong Thai Panich confirmed that it had recalled all affected products and is fully cooperating with the FDA. The company said it 'fully acknowledges and accepts the results of the FDA's inspection with utmost respect'. It further assured the public that it is coordinating with authorities to destroy the recalled batch, with the exact date of destruction to be announced at a later stage.

To prevent similar issues in future, Hong Thai Panich announced that it has enhanced its production processes. Measures include the addition of UV sterilisation to eliminate microbial growth and the tightening of quality control standards across all manufacturing facilities. The company maintains that these improvements aim to restore consumer confidence and ensure that its products meet all safety and hygiene requirements.

Consumer Guidance and Safety Measures

Customers who still possess products from the affected batch are encouraged to stop using them immediately. Hong Thai Panich has confirmed that it will provide either a full refund or a replacement product free of charge for verified returns. Consumers are urged to contact the company or their authorised retailers for assistance.

For consumers outside Thailand, particularly in the Philippines, officials have advised checking the local FDA website to confirm whether the Hong Thai Herbal Mixed Balm Formula 2 is registered and compliant with local safety standards. This measure ensures that imported products meet the same level of scrutiny as those distributed domestically. The FDA continues to remind the public that even familiar herbal products should be purchased only from verified and trusted sources.