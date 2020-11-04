Lil Pump was the surprise guest at Donald Trump's final campaign rally in Michigan on Monday night, and endorsed him for re-election even after the US president accidentally called him "Little Pimp" while introducing him to the crowd.

According to a report in Variety, Donald Trump fumbled while inviting Lil Pump to the stage, as he said: "Speaking of sound, music and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp." Later correcting himself, the POTUS said: "There he is. How's it going? You want to come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump, come on up here."

"Does everyone know who he is? Do you know how big he is?" Trump asked his audience. The rapper, real name Gazzy Garcia, arrived on the stage in a MAGA hat, saying: "Hello everybody, how y'all feeling? I've come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you've done for our country. You brought the troops home and you're doing the right thing. MAGA 20/20/20. Don't forget that! And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!"

A day before, the 20-year-old had expressed his support for Trump, while bashing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's plans to increase taxes on wealthy people.

The "Gucci Gang" hitmaker is the latest rapper to show support for Trump. His endorsement comes just days after Lil Wayne made headlines by sharing a photo of himself with Trump while applauding his "Platinum Plan" for African-Americans.

However, their decision to become a MAGA supporter has not gone down well with Hollywood celebrities. Bella Hadid recently took to her Instagram account to call out Lil Pump after he shared a picture of himself wearing Trump gear with four women holding up a pro-Trump sign. The supermodel reposted the picture on her Instagram story writing: "This is so irresponsible. This kid is a loser."

Meanwhile, John Legend also called out the said rappers, while expressing his dislike for Trump. In a campaign rally for Biden on Monday night, the musician said: "Some of your former favourite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it's called the Sunken Place."

Legend's comment was with reference to Jordan Peele's 2017 film "Get Out," in which the Sunken Place is a trance-like state in which Black victims of hypnosis are trapped when their bodies are taken over by white hosts.