Lil Wayne has become the latest rapper to endorse US President Donald Trump and his policies, but Twitter users aren't too happy about it.

After having a "great meeting" with Donald Trump, Lil Wayne took to Twitter on Thursday to express his admiration for the POTUS and his "platinum plan" for Black Americans. Alongside a picture of him and Donald Trump giving a thumbs-up, the "Lollipop" rapper wrote: "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership."

"He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," the 38-year-old added.

The Black Economic Empowerment "Platinum Plan" was introduced by the Trump administration last month, in an apparent attempt to woo Black American voters who have gone completely against amid Black Lives Matter movement and the president's stand on racism. The proposals under the plan include prosecuting the Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organisations, making Juneteenth a federal holiday, and efforts to bolster Black economic prosperity with 3 million new jobs and increased homeownership.

Lil Wayne's tweet endorsing the president and his platinum plan has garnered lakhs of likes and retweets till now. Meanwhile, the Trump administration texted the rapper's quote to black supporters, as shared by several Twitter users. Several users have expressed their dislike to Lil Wayne's tweet, including rapper 50 Cent who wrote: "oh no Wayne, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

"Our brother is lost and confused," a Twitter user wrote, while another commented: "This is unfortunate." A third one wrote: "Done with you."

Lil Wayne, real name Dawyne Carter Jr, has been previously also criticised for his controversial statements about racism against the black community and the Black Lives Matter movement. In an interview with ABC's Nightline in November 2016, the rapper dismissed the Black Lives Matter movement and said it has nothing to do with him because he is a "rich m********r."

The controversial remark wasn't his first time either. Speaking to Undisputed host Skip Bayless in September 2016, he claimed that racism did not exist at all.

""I have never dealt with racism, and I'm glad I didn't have to. I don't know if it's because of my blessings... but it is my reality. I thought it was over, I still believe it's over."," he said.