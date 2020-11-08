Joe Biden has become the president-elect of the US after a long wait. Now Hollywood celebrities including several big names are congratulating the nation's next president, including Lizzo, Ariana Grande and even Kim Kardashian.

Let's take a look at celebrities who have supported Joe Biden and their reaction to the US election. Lizzo was all teary-eyed as she took to Instagram to emotionally process the win, believing that Trump simply "didn't care" about the American people. She also took pride in knowing a Black woman will hold office as Vice-President for the first time in US history.

Hillary Clinton, the former first lady of the US thanked everyone who made the change possible. "The voters have spoken, and they have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America," she wrote.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay posted a short clip of Donald Trump with white text that reads "You're fired."

Even Jordan Peele also echoed her sentiments.

Natasha Rothwell shared a clip of a garbage truck, writing, "You're trash and you're fired" to Trump.

Brooklyn's own Babs shared her performance of "Happy Days are Here Again" in celebration of Biden's win.

Amy Schumer was one of the first to congratulate Biden and Kamala Harris, on their win, writing, "This is such a big deal guys!! We did it. Anyone else crying like a monster? Millions made their voice decisively clear: they chose @joebiden and @kamalaharris to guide us to a better future!

Ariana Grande celebrated the end of Trump's presidency with a short tweet expressing her excitement.

Lady Gaga who campaigned for Biden shared a photo of herself with the soon-to-be president alongside caption, "@JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House."

Khloe and Kim Kardashian also congratulation Biden on is win.

Celebrating with my children this new phase of unity and healing that begins now with Biden as new president elect. — Shakira (@shakira) November 7, 2020

Shakira gushed over Biden's win, calling him "civil and compassionate." She also looks forward to "this new phase of unity and healing that begins now with Biden as new president elect."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played the Vice-President on HBO's "Veep," tweeted, "'Madam Vice President' is no longer a fictional character."