As the United States presidential election results' early trends showed Donald Trump leading, and later shifted to Joe Biden, Hollywood stars are urging people to remain calm and let all the votes be counted.

Even though the poll analysts had warned about the unpredictability of the results, current US President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory in a speech on Election Day itself, after the early trends showed the states going red. The 74-year-old also threatened court action over what he called "a fraud on the American republic" and demanded all voting to stop. Meanwhile, Joe Biden supporters are protesting against Trump in many states, they also demanded to 'vote him out' in a rally outside White House Wednesday night.

After Trump's speech, Hollywood celebrities came forward and demanded to 'count every vote', besides urging people to practice patience and wait for the final results. Several stars including activist and actress Alyssa Milano expressed support towards "Protect the Results," which is "building a coalition of voters ready to mobilise if Trump undermines the results of the 2020 presidential election."

Kerry Washington tweeted a video in support of the ongoing #CountEveryVote movement, which noted that only a few thousand votes decided the candidate's fate in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania in the previous presidential elections. Katy Perry also echoed similar sentiments in her tweet.

Josh Gad also threw support behind the calling, as he tweeted: "Trump is scared. He knows he is going to lose. If he even dares try to steal this election before every vote is counted, we take to the streets in numbers never witnessed before."

Lady Gaga also noted that "every single vote in this country matters, will be counted and will matter!" as it is the "emblem of our democracy!" while America Ferrera said, "waiting for mail in votes to be counted is a sign that our democracy is working the way it should."

Sending love, hugs, and cheers to ALL the wonderful American Citizens counting ballot after ballot to make every vote count for us! You are warriors, representing the heart and soul of all the people! ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸â¤ï¸ðŸ™Œ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 4, 2020

"Stand and be counted! #CountEveryVote" Mark Ruffalo captioned a tweet showing pictures from a rally in Lancaster demanding that all votes should be counted. James Corden tweeted: "They gotta count every vote, Every last one. Just. Keep. Breathing. This could take a little while. #CountEveryVote."

While we wait for every vote to be counted and election results to be announced thereâ€™s still something you can do right now to help. Volunteer with the crucial battleground states to help cure ballots and make sure every eligible vote is counted. https://t.co/SNhMuTTCZw — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 5, 2020

Some celebrities noted that they are also dealing with anxiety while waiting for the results, as Armando Lannucci tweeted: "I think I'm going down with political sepsis." Charlize Theron expressed happiness for Sarah McBride being elected as the first transgender state senator in US history while noting: "We are all a mess of anxiety right now but at least we can celebrate this incredible news."

Some stars chose comedy to send their message and tweeted memes and gifs about the election results. Stephen Colbert wrote: "Easily the most stressful National Sandwich Day in my lifetime."

Meanwhile, Rihanna completely transformed her Instagram page, by making six separate Instagram posts to make her feed read "count every vote we'll wait." She shared a similar message on her Twitter separating her words with clapping emojis.

Debra Messing, Chelsea Handler, Katy Perry, Gabrielle Union, John Legend, Michael Keaton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Uzo Aduba, and countless other celebrities have expressed their support for the #CountEveryVote movement.