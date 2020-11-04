Melania Trump wanted to wait till Election Day to cast her vote, which she did, and also made it extra special by making head turns in a statement Gucci dress.

First lady of the US, Melania Trump cast her vote for the US presidential election at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. For the occasion, the 50-year-old opted for a $4,500 chain-print dress by Gucci which perfectly suited the warm weather in Florida.

The former model accessorised the outfit with nude pointed-toe Christian Louboutin heels and a pair of tortoiseshell shades. She also carried a canvas-and-leather Hermes Kelly bag, which is likely to be worth around $17,000, reports Daily Mail.

Florida, one of the key swing states, became the Trumps' home state late last year after the first couple decided to change their residency from New York. Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf club, now the couple's official primary residence, is located in Palm Beach.

Read more US Election: How Melania was shocked seeing Donald Trump's team without masks

The FLOTUS, who is campaigning for her husband's re-election to the White House, spoke to media outside the polling booth. When a reporter asked her why she voted on Election Day instead of with the president a week and a half ago, Melania said: "Well, it's Election Day, so I wanted to come here to vote today on the Election Day."

The mother-of-one is expected to return to Washington soon to join her husband as they wait for the result of the election. Florida is among several key swing states where Trump is hoping to maintain his 2016 victories, including North Carolina, Ohio, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. However, the predictions aren't in his favour, with the final poll into election day showing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a very narrow lead in six swing states, including Florida.

Melania stayed out of the campaign trail for Trump's re-election for most of the year. In her fourth and final solo campaign speech at Huntersville in North Carolina last week, she praised the POTUS's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The first lady, who herself battled the COVID-19 illness in October along with her husband and son Barron Trump, said that the media and Democrats are politicising the pandemic.