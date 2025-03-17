Vanna White, best known for her role on Wheel of Fortune, has been an American television icon for more than four decades. Cementing her role in the popular show, White has become a national treasure in American reality TV.

However, what may surprise many is the relatively short time she spends working each year compared to her eye-watering salary. In a recent revelation, White said that the show is not broadcast live and that she only works 34 days a year.

It has also been reported that White, after years of earning $3 million annually for just 34 days of work on the show, is expected to see a dramatic increase in her annual salary, with reports suggesting her pay could soon reach $10 million per year.

A Short Work Year

The work schedule for Wheel of Fortune has come out as anything but typical. While most average people spend a full year working, White and her colleagues film an entire season of the show in just 34 days. During her recent conversation at Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, White said, 'We film about 34 days a year. That's it. But [we film] six shows a day.'

This means White spends just over a month on set each year, gaining 331 days off.

For many years, White earned $3 million annually for this short work period. That comes out to a significant salary, but it's worth noting that this pay is for just 34 days of actual work, raising questions about the value of her role in a show that has been running for over 40 years.

Pay Disparity with Pat Sajak

Fans and viewers of Wheel of Fortune are well aware that White has long been a co-host alongside Pat Sajak. However, it has been reported that White earned far less than her male counterpart. Sajak's salary is believed to have been approximately five times higher than White's, even though both personalities have been integral to the show's success.

In 2023, it was reported that for nearly 18 years, White had not witnessed any substantial rise in her pay. In the same year, reports also suggested that she was in negotiation talks with the show's producer, asking for 50% of what Sajak makes annually. A source close to White told TMZ, 'After 41 years as a model employee and more than the face of that show than [Pat], asking for 50% of what he makes seems like a no-brainer.'

Now, according to reports, White's contract for the 2025-2026 season is finally set to see an increase in her annual pay. Sources say that she is expected to earn $10 million annually, breaking it down to around $294,117 per day during her 34 working days.

This dramatic increase in White's salary demonstrates her key role in Wheel of Fortune's success. Ryan Seacrest, who took over as co-host of Wheel of Fortune in 2024 following Pat Sajak's retirement, has also expressed his support for White in the past.

While speaking to People magazine, Seacrest said, 'She is an institution, an icon. She's amazing. She's everything you think Vanna White will be when you meet her!'

A Long Waited Pay Increase

White's pay increase is part of a larger conversation about gender pay disparity in the US, especially in the entertainment business and blue-collar workplace. In 2018, many Hollywood actresses, as part of the 'Times Up' movement, raised their voices to demand equal pay. The movement, which also advocated against sexual harassment in the workplace, gained massive momentum in the industry. Many A-list actresses like Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, and Emma Stone teamed up to voice their opinions.

In recent years, however, the gender pay gap in the US has slightly narrowed, and White's new pay increase marks an important step forward.

According to a recent report by Pew Research Centre, the gender pay gap in the country has been gradually narrowing over the past few decades. The report suggests that in 2024, women in the US earned an average of 85% of what their male counterparts earned, up from 81% in 2003. While the gap is not entirely close, the shrinking of the pay difference is notable, particularly among young workers. Women aged 25 to 34 earned 95% of what men in the same age group made.

While there is still a long way to go when it comes to pay disparity, White's upcoming salary increase is a hopeful sign in the ongoing fight.