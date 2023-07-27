A former intelligence official and whistleblower, David Grusch, has made some explosive claims about aliens and alien vehicles in a US congressional hearing.

This comes after Grusch made several allegations about the government trying to hide information about extraterrestrial life forms. This forced the authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

Grusch had earlier claimed that the US government has possession of "partially intact" alien vehicles. He had served as a senior technical adviser for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) analysis during his time at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, a US Department of Defense agency.

He claimed that he tried to provide classified data to Congress about the alien vehicles but was stopped from doing so. He further stated that Congress is being illegally denied access to the information, per The Guardian.

During the hearing held on Wednesday in Washington, Grusch claimed that the US government ran a programme that attempted to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. He told Congress that the government is trying to conceal the "multi-decade" programme and that he faces repercussions for speaking out about it.

He reiterated that the US government possesses crashed extraterrestrial vehicles and recovered alien beings. He went on to add that he knows of individuals who have been harmed by the government's efforts to conceal UFO-related information.

Grusch told lawmakers that "non-human" biologics have also been recovered by the government in the past. However, he has not seen any alien bodies and added that his claims are based on "extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials."

But the Pentagon rejected his claims, stating that it had not discovered "any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programmes regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."

The other witnesses present at the hearing were David Fravor, a former fighter pilot of the US Navy, and Ryan Graves, a retired Navy pilot.

Fravor had earlier claimed he spotted strange objects in the sky while flying over the Pacific Ocean.

Recalling the incident that he claimed took place in 2004, the former commanding officer of a Navy squadron said that he spotted a wingless object on the afternoon of November 14 that year, hovering in the sky with "not a cloud" around.

"It looked like a flying Tic Tac with incredible capabilities. I'd say I doubt it was something we developed — Earthlings, people of this planet," he told the Boston Herald recently.

Fravor said he and his fellow pilots were on a training mission when the incident happened. He chased the flying object in his F-18 and almost reached within a mile, but it accelerated and vanished immediately.

Fravor and other pilots of his squadron were then diverted to investigate the suspicious craft, which according to a US Navy cruiser's report, appeared at a height of around 80,000 feet and later drastically dropped to 20,000 feet.

Graves made similar claims and said that he saw UAP off the Atlantic coast "every day for at least a couple years."

What do others claim?

This is not the first time that claims have been made about the existence of aliens. Over the years, several UFO experts have made several claims about alien craft visiting our planet.

In fact, recently, a draft paper released by a Pentagon official and an astronomer from Harvard University claimed that aliens may be sending small spacecraft to explore our planet.

The paper was published by Avi Loeb, an astronomer at Harvard University, and Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was set up in July 2022 by the US Department of Defense (DoD) to study "objects of interest" present in space, the sky, and underwater. It claims that an alien mothership in the solar system could be sending out these tiny probes to study planet Earth.

"An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions," read the report.