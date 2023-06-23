UFOs and aliens are two of the most interesting topics for science buffs. While there is no certain answer about the existence of aliens, conspiracy theorists and alien life enthusiasts often come up with new claims and theories.

Eric Hecker, a UFO conspiracy theorist, has said that the south pole is an "air traffic control" hub for aliens.

The wild claims were made at a virtual conference organised by Ufologist Dr. Steven Greer. The conference was attended by a number of speakers, including Hecker. The clips and snippets from the conference have now gone viral on social media platforms.

What did Hecker say?

Hecker claims that he used to be a former contractor for the Aerospace and defence company Raytheon. He said that he was selected as a third-party contractor by the firm in 2010 for one year at the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station.

The station is run by the United States National Science Foundation. He claimed that what he saw at the station was "much more" than the role it officially performs.

He said that the machinery deployed at the site for research purposes also has the capability to track the air traffic of other planets. He basically implied that the station operates as an "air traffic control" centre for UFOs.

Hecker further stated that it communicates with "exotic" crafts by sending neutrino rays up into space.

He added: "I have already given all pertinent information and supporting documentation to the Senate intelligence committee and Arrow. They informed me that all of my information will be recorded for public record and shared with Congress; it is that important."

This is not the first time that claims have been made about the existence of UFOs and aliens. Over the years, several UFO experts have made several claims about alien craft visiting our planet. In fact, recently, a draft paper released by a Pentagon official and an astronomer from Harvard University claimed that aliens may be sending small spacecraft to explore our planet.

The paper was published by Avi Loeb, an astronomer at Harvard University, and Sean M. Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) was set up in July 2022 by the US Department of Defense (DoD) to study "objects of interest" present in space, the sky, and underwater.

Belief in UFOs is a global phenomenon, with millions of people subscribing to ideas of unidentified flying objects, aliens, abductions, and government conspiracies. Last year, a report claimed that the oldest UFO sighting in the UK was recorded in 1742, during the reign of King George II of Great Britain.

The alleged UFO was spotted by a physician named Cromwell Mortimer, who was also secretary of the Royal Society. In December 1742, Mortimer was on his way home from Westminster when he spotted a shiny object in the sky.

Another UFO expert, Anna Whitty, also made quite astounding claims about aliens last year and said that they have always been on the planet and live under the oceans for protection.

In 2020, a former Pentagon official claimed that the available US technology had "confirmed the existence" of these unidentified flying objects. He encouraged people to accept that these inexplicable aerial objects are a fact, not fiction.

Luis Elizondo is a former military intelligence officer who led the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Programme (AATIP). It was established in 2007 to probe reports of unexplained aerial sightings, but it was shut down in 2012.

However, the US Space Agency NASA has said that they have not found any convincing evidence of extraterrestrial life associated with UAP. The statement came from the members of the NASA advisory board tasked with studying unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).