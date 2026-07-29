A new federal rule lets US immigration officers send more than 444,000 asylum seekers straight to deportation court without an interview, stripping away a screening step that people who applied legally have relied on for decades.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Department of Homeland Security agency that handles legal immigration, published the interim final rule on Monday and made it effective the next day. It removes a long-standing step in which trained asylum officers interviewed applicants before deciding their cases.

What the Rule Changes

Under the old process, people already in the country could file an 'affirmative' asylum claim and sit for a non-adversarial interview. Officers either granted protection or referred the case to a judge. The new rule lets USCIS skip that interview and send applicants directly into removal proceedings.

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow defended the shift. 'For far too long the asylum system has been exploited for purposes of delay and work authorization, not legitimate claims of protection,' he said. The agency argues the setup gives applicants a second bite at asylum and duplicates work judges already do. The rule also strips out language describing an asylum seeker's 'right' to an interview.

Who Gets Hit First

DHS estimates the rule could affect more than 444,000 pending cases, roughly 31% of the 1.4 million affirmative applications stuck at USCIS at the end of the 2025 fiscal year. Another 132,000 filings each year could be routed the same way. Many of those affected came forward on their own and were never charged with any violation.

The change also threatens Haitians and others set to lose Temporary Protected Status, who might turn to asylum as their legal cover disappears.

'Robbing Peter To Pay Paul'

Immigration attorneys say the rule doesn't shrink the backlog so much as move it. Houston lawyer Gordon Quan told Houston Public Media the policy amounts to 'robbing Peter to pay Paul', dumping cases on courts that are already overwhelmed. Immigration courts carry about 3.2 million pending cases, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

Some lawyers say the practice isn't new. Houston attorney Ali Zakaria said officers had been referring cases without interviews for months, and the rule simply gives that a legal footing after earlier challenges.

Doris Meissner, who runs the US immigration programme at the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, said shifting cases to an even more backlogged agency makes little sense. She noted asylum officers cost less and work faster than courts, and that Edlow's 'loophole' claim ignores that court cases can still be appealed in federal circuit courts.

A Fight Over Skipped Steps

The stakes are high for applicants. Immigration judges denied 94% of asylum cases in June, up from 62% in January 2025, TRAC data showed. Fewer interviews mean judges lose the testimony officers once gathered, which critics say raises the odds of removal.

Because USCIS issued the rule as an interim final rule, it took effect with no prior public comment, a shortcut attorneys expect to face court challenges. The agency says it'll take feedback while the policy runs.

For hundreds of thousands of people who tried to follow the rules, the fast track now points toward the exit.