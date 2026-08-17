A 19-year-old Australian tourist was stabbed in the rib cage and back inside a Midtown Manhattan McDonald's just after 2am on Monday, police said, in what they believe was an unprovoked attack near Penn Station.

The attack occurred at the Eighth Avenue and 35th Street branch, according to the New York Police Department, which dispatched units to the scene.

Officers arrested Juan Mercedes, a 25-year-old from Port Charlotte, Florida, at the restaurant. Police believe the attack was unprovoked, with the teenage victim recovering from his injuries in a stable condition.

The stabbing took place in one of the busiest transit hubs in New York City. The late-night confrontation began while the visitor was seated and eating his meal.

Authorities confirmed that words were briefly exchanged before the situation escalated, though law enforcement sources maintain the attack was a random incident rather than a targeted, premeditated altercation.

Florida Suspect Charged Over Australian Tourist Stabbing

Officers secured the scene and are investigating the surrounding area for witnesses. Mercedes was taken into custody without further incident and has since been formally charged with second-degree assault. He is being held in a holding cell pending an arraignment hearing scheduled for later on Monday.

The victim avoided life-threatening injuries and is recovering in a stable condition at Bellevue Hospital. He briefly spoke to local media by phone on Monday afternoon to confirm his ongoing physical recovery.

Investigators are reviewing interior surveillance footage to establish the sequence of events leading up to the attack.

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Late-Night Safety Concerns Around Penn Station

The incident has drawn attention to safety concerns in the immediate vicinity of Penn Station.

Frequent patrons of the Eighth Avenue establishment have voiced their unease regarding conditions during the early hours of the morning.

Tony Wright, a regular local customer, said that physical altercations are a common occurrence at the location. 'There is always fighting over here, there is always arguing,' Wright told reporters, adding that such disturbances sometimes occur in broad daylight.

Wright said he deliberately avoids lingering outside the restaurant late at night because of the unpredictable environment. His comments reflect the concerns of some regular customers about the area's safety at night.

Police Probe Circumstances of McDonald's Stabbing

The reason a Florida resident was inside the Midtown restaurant at that hour remains a detail investigators are attempting to clarify through local CCTV networks. Detectives are also working to map out the movements of both men in the hours before the incident.

Officers are treating the stabbing as a sudden escalation rather than a calculated, premeditated crime against a specific individual. Medical staff at Bellevue Hospital will continue to monitor the teenager over the coming days as he recovers from the deep punctures to his back and rib cage.

Law enforcement officials have not yet announced whether further or upgraded charges will be brought against the suspect as the criminal investigation continues.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging witnesses to come forward. Officials have not announced any specific security changes around the busy Midtown transit hub.