Bianca Andreescu has become the first Canadian to ever lift a women's singles Grand Slam trophy. However, the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York, put a damper on her victory by showing how much they were hoping for her to lose. In the end, Andreescu felt the need to apologise to the crowd for defeating Serena Williams.

"I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I'm so sorry. Obviously it was expected for Serena to fight back. She's done that so many times in the past. That's why she's a true champion on and off the court," said Andreescu, as she addressed the crowd after her victory.

The 19-year-old sensation also went on to say that she worked hard to block out the crowd and to keep her composure in the closing stages of the match. In the end, she came out victorious in straight sets, 6-3,7-5.

According to Fox Sports, Andreescu became very emotional while speaking to the press after her victory. She shared that she had been dreaming about playing a final against Serena for a very long time. "Like I said after I won the Orange Bowl [at age 15], a couple months after, I really believed that I could be at this stage," she shared. "Since then, honestly I've been visualising it almost every single day," she added.

This is Andreescu's first Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, 37-year-old Serena is chasing her 7th US Open and her 24th Grand Slam title. She has been stuck at 23 for some time now, and she's been facing enormous pressure to tie the 24-title record that's being held by Margaret Court.

However, that title has proven to be very evasive. This year, Serena was hoping to redeem herself from a disastrous 2018 final. She lost a controversial match against Naomi Osaka on the same stage last year. The loss came after she received a penalty and was docked a game for having a heated argument with the chair umpire.

Her coach was caught gesturing at her and they were given a warning. This got under Serena's skin and she completely unravelled. Her antics caused the crowd to behave badly as well. They started booing Osaka and they heckled her even as she received the trophy. Serena had to ask the crowd to stop when it was her time to speak on the podium.

This year, it appears that Andreescu felt the same animosity from the crowd, which forced her to apologise for winning.