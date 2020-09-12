Alexander Zverev will be playing his first Grand Slam final on Sunday, September 13, at the 2020 US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. He will be going up against Dominic Thiem, who is also searching for his first Grand Slam singles title.

Zverev came back from two sets down to emerge victorious against Pablo Carreno Busta, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. The Spaniard cruised through the first two sets and it seemed like he had everything under control before Zverev found a second wind. He fought back inch by inch before he was able to force a deciding set.

"I knew I had to play better. I've never come back from two sets to love but I'm happy to do it at this stage," said Zverev in a post-match interview quoted by the BBC.

This will be the 23-year-old German's first Grand Slam final, but his opponent also has the same goal in mind. Thiem is also gunning for his first major title, but he has more experience than Zverev. The 27-year-old Austrian has just booked his fourth final appearance in a Grand Slam. He will be trying very hard not to make it four losses out of four chances.

Thiem had a more straightforward semi-final victory against Daniil Medvedev, who went down in three sets, 6-2 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (7-5). Even though he didn't drop a set, Thiem says that the match was not as simple as it seemed. "It was definitely anything other than a routine three-set win. The first set I got a bit lucky with this strange situation [Medvedev's failed challenge]. After that it was great tennis from both of us and I could easily have been two sets to one down. He served for the sets in both sets."

Both players have a lot to play for, and this is a golden opportunity to secure a coveted Grand Slam title. Defending champion Rafael Nadal skipped the event due to coronavirus related safety concerns. Roger Federer also opted out after getting surgery on his knee just a few months back. Among those who participated, Novak Djokovic was the favourite to take the title. However, he was disqualified after hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball he hit towards the back wall out of frustration. With those three out of the picture, it's the perfect moment to swoop in.