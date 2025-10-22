Graham Platner, a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate in Maine, has issued a public apology after a decades-old tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol resurfaced online.

The controversial tattoo, which he got nearly 20 years ago, was revealed in a viral video showing Platner dancing shirtless. The clip sparked backlash across social media, with critics claiming the ink resembles a Nazi skull and crossbones insignia.

Platner addressed the uproar during an appearance on the liberal podcast Pod Save America, where he expressed regret and denied any association with extremist ideology. He described the tattoo as a youthful mistake and confirmed that he has scheduled its removal.

The incident has added to a growing series of controversies in Platner's campaign, raising new questions about his background as he seeks the Democratic nomination in the Maine Senate race.

Tattoo From Military Days

According to Platner, the tattoo dates back to his time in the US Marine Corps. He enlisted shortly after finishing high school in 2003 and was deployed to Iraq two years later.

During his third deployment in 2007, he was stationed in Split, Croatia. There, Platner and fellow Marines decided to get tattoos, which is common among service members.

'We chose a terrifying looking skull and crossbones off the wall because we were Marines. And, you know, skulls and crossbones are a pretty standard military thing,' he stated. Platner insists he was completely unaware the tattoo design resembled Nazi symbols.

Following his service, he went on to join the Army. He passed full background checks and later worked as a contractor for the US State Department, providing security for the ambassador to Afghanistan in 2018.

Platner claims that, until recently, nobody had ever mentioned that the tattoo was a concern.

Realisations and Regret

Speaking to Politico, Platner said he only learned of the tattoo's disturbing resemblance after being contacted by reporters and political insiders.

He stressed that he would never have kept such an image if he had known what it means. 'I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that — and to insinuate that I did is disgusting,' he stated.

Platner confirmed that he is now arranging for the tattoo to be removed.

Past Posts Resurface

The tattoo scandal follows an earlier controversy surrounding a series of offensive Reddit posts made by Platner between 2013 and 2021.

The comments, which have since been deleted, appeared to endorse political violence, trivialise sexual assault in the military, and disparage both rural Americans and police officers.

The candidate released a video apology last week, acknowledging that the remarks were wrong and reflected the 'crude humour' and 'dark feelings' he carried from his time in the infantry. He added that the posts were written after his discharge in 2012, during a period when he was struggling with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Despite the mounting criticism, Platner has vowed to continue his campaign, hoping that voters will judge him by his present actions rather than the mistakes of his past.