As millions of Americans head into the busiest holiday travel week on record, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has sparked a national debate after criticising pajama clad passengers and urging the public to dress with 'civility'.

With airports filling up and tempers often flaring, Duffy says the country needs a return to simple courtesy, even if that begins with swapping slippers for shoes.

Duffy Pushes For Respect As Holiday Travel Hits Record Numbers

Speaking at Newark Liberty International Airport, Duffy called for travellers to slow down, act kindly and be considerate of airport staff. He said: 'Let's all put our best attitudes on, and let's have a great Thanksgiving week as we travel to see the ones we love most.'

The holiday rush is expected to be historic. AAA estimates that nearly 82 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between 25 November and 1 December. About 73 million will drive, six million will fly and 2.5 million will use buses, trains or other transport.

Tuesday is forecast to be the busiest travel day for both roads and airports. Duffy assured reporters that thanks to the end of the government shutdown, air traffic controller staffing would be in strong shape throughout the week, reducing the risk of delays.

Federal Aviation Administration head Bryan Bedford described the period as the industry's 'Super Bowl' and said his team was ready with safety procedures and weather strategies. While storms may affect parts of the Midwest and Seattle, Bedford still expects 'an extraordinarily successful week'.

He reminded travellers to consult TSA packing guidelines and to arrive early in case of long queues, adding that courtesy remains critical. Air rage incidents have doubled since 2019, and the FAA plans to enforce penalties for unruly behaviour.

The Civility Push

Duffy has launched a new campaign called 'The Golden Age of Travel Starts With You'. It encourages people to help one another, offer thanks to airline staff and be mindful of behaviour that disrupts flights. But the most surprising request concerns clothing.

Duffy told reporters he wants Americans to stop boarding flights in pyjamas, slippers or overly casual loungewear. He said: 'I call this dressing with respect. Dress a little better, which encourages us to behave a little better.'

He added that small gestures of politeness, like helping someone lift a heavy bag into the overhead bin, can improve the mood of an entire cabin.

People often carry emotional pressure while travelling, he said, and airport kindness can make the experience lighter for everyone.

His criticism gained more attention during an interview with Fox Business, where he lamented the growing number of arguments at baggage claim and fights at boarding gates. He said people often 'dress up like they are going to bed when they fly', which he believes contributes to a breakdown of etiquette.

Online Reaction: Humour, Frustration and Pushback

Duffy's remarks quickly spread across social media, where reactions ranged from amused to annoyed. Many users agreed that airports have become increasingly chaotic and that manners have slipped.

Others argued that clothing has nothing to do with civility. The most shared response came from a traveller who wrote: 'Asking Americans to ditch the pajamas and slippers for "civility" is ignoring the real issue: If you gave us enough legroom to stretch, we'd happily wear a three-piece suit! Until then, comfort wins the airport security line. Fix the cattle car, not the comfy clothes.'

Asking Americans to ditch the pajamas and slippers for "civility" is ignoring the real issue: If you gave us enough legroom to stretch, we'd happily wear a three-piece suit! Until then, comfort wins the airport security line. Fix the cattle car, not the comfy clothes. 😴👔 — @🌍WORLD VIEW 🇮🇳 🌍 (@WORLD_VIEW9) November 25, 2025

Why waste time on shit that doesn't matter. Fix the transportation issues, cost, economy, infrastructure, and stop worrying about if someone wears comfort clothes to travel. #sameshitdifferentday — Sean Downey (@Sean__Downey) November 25, 2025

"Bring back civility"?? Ok, get rid of the TSA. — Shimyya (@ThePack323) November 25, 2025

Travel Industry Welcomes The Call for Courtesy

Despite the online debate, Duffy's message has been well received by many workers in aviation. Airlines and airport unions have repeatedly reported rising incidents of aggression, especially since the pandemic.

Bedford also noted that safety improves when passengers behave calmly. TSA officers, gate agents and flight attendants often face the brunt of stress during peak seasons, and many say a push for courtesy could make their work far easier.

Whether Americans will trade pyjamas for trousers remains to be seen, but Duffy insists the goal is not fashion policing but a simple change in attitude. He said that when travellers choose civility, 'everyone is channeling the same positive energy of having a great experience'.