Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly no longer popular in the U.S.A. because of their constant criticism of the royal family and have been urged to go back to the U.K.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News, "I am going to tell you something you do not want to hear. In the States, the conversation is Harry and Meghan need to apologise and they need to move back to the UK."

She added, "That is what we are saying here in America, that they need to move back to the UK. I know that is the last thing Brits want."

Schofield, the founder of the "ToDiFor Daily" podcast, claimed that calls for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the U.K. came after their dip in popularity in the U.S. The public allegedly realised that "the only thing interesting about them is their relatives" because they alone are "not interesting people, they're not exciting people, there's nothing inside of them."

"They don't provide anything and I think that what we liked about them was their relation to the British Royal Family, so I think that they've got to be closer to the British Royal Family."

Schofield claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought this upon themselves because they craved attention and were oversharing information about the royals. She called it "the result of over-exposure" and "a result of over-sharing."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talked about their former royal life in their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." The duke also shared some rather private details about his life in his memoir "Spare."

Schofield said, "Americans are waiting for them to begin their life of service. And the problem with fame, which Meghan Markle has chased all of her life, is that the bigger you get, the more the public holds you accountable."

Schofield's claims came after a new poll from Redfield & Wilton, which was made up of 2,000 voters in the U.S.A., showed a dip in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity. In December 2022, the duke was at +38, but the latest poll in January 2023 showed a result of -7. The duchess was at +23 in December 2022 and took a nosedive in January 2023 with -13.