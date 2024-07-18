A woman paying $500 a week to live in an underground bunker explains her choice of lifestyle - and it is not due to being a doomsday prepper.

With skyrocketing rents, some people are getting creative to find affordable housing. Enter Caitlin, a California resident who's embracing an unconventional living situation: an underground bunker in her friend's backyard, and she's been documenting her unique lifestyle for all to see.

The tenant, who emphasises she is "most definitely not" a conspiracy theorist, spends just $500 a week on her 1,100-square-foot underground residence, which she relocated to in April.

Despite the lack of natural light, the bunker boasts enough bunk beds to accommodate over 20 of her closest friends comfortably. It's also designed to be a safe haven in case of a major catastrophe.

Living Underground: One Woman's Bunker Life

Documenting her unusual home on TikTok, Caitlin said that her friend purchased a house on a property a few years ago, and it had a bonus bunker. She told Realtor: "I just pitched the idea, 'Hey, why don't you just rent it to me? And then when you guys want to sell the place, we'll know that everything's in good working order down there.'

Given the current housing market and rising interest rates, Caitlin figured staying there for a year makes sense. She believed it will give her a chance to "see if everything kind of calms down a bit." The bunker even boasts self-sufficient utilities: a well provides water, and solar panels handle all the power needs - greatly reducing her facility costs.

Access is through one of two cleverly concealed trapdoors in the ground, though Caitlin admits there's no doorbell, and she only uses one entrance for convenience. Caitlin reassures her curious fans that the bunker is located on private property. While it's situated under a paved area, it's not a parking lot, so there's no need to worry about cars blocking the exit.

The bunker's interior reveals two distinct areas despite the imposing front door. Upon entering, you'll find a combined living room and kitchen on one side, while the main bedroom and a bathroom reside at the other end.

Multiple subfloor compartments provide ample storage, while rows of bunk beds and an additional bathroom complete the layout. On TikTok, Caitlin documented her daily life in the bunker, including her dating struggles.

Finding A Match Above Ground

A recent video revealed a potential love interest who, unfortunately, got spooked by the idea of visiting her underground dwelling. "I have known this guy for a little while, and when he found out that I was relocating back to the area, he asked me on a date," she explained.

"I didn't tell him where I lived when we were talking, and then during the day he's like, where did you move to, and I start telling him," she added. She said her date gave her a confused look like he didn't quite grasp what she was saying.

"I think he thought I was talking about some kind of theme department or something," Caitlin joked. With bubbling enthusiasm, she hurried down the stairs to show him, only to find him still standing hesitant at ground level.

"I asked, are you coming down?' she recalled. 'And he's like, "you know, I don't think so." Initially worried she'd freaked him out with "serial killer" vibes, Caitlin realised bunker living maybe isn't for everyone. "So, maybe this is just the year I don't date anyone," she said.

Many people, like Caitlin, are taking drastic measures to reduce their living costs. One example is a resourceful mother in New York City who slashed her $2500 monthly rent to just $340 by choosing a unique living situation—a tent in the woods with her son.

Another example comes from Canada. A woman who once thrived on routine condo life recently made a dramatic shift. She quit her job, rented out her condo, and now lives a nomadic existence, travelling across Canada and the US with her furry companions in a Tesla.

While some may find these alternative living situations extreme, they highlight the growing trend of people seeking alternative lifestyles to cope with rising costs and desire more freedom.