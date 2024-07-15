In Toronto, the rental market has escalated to unprecedented levels, highlighting a crisis that many find alarming. With average rent prices soaring to $2,444 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,199 for a two-bedroom apartment, a minority of landlords have resorted to listing affordable yet highly questionable properties to attract tenants with limited resources.

Toronto now leads Canada in the number of renter homes, boasting an astounding 551,290 houses. This influx of renters is primarily driven by the extent to which some landlords are willing to go to profit from the housing crisis. They lure in desperate potential renters by offering any kind of space, regardless of its suitability.

Alarming Rental Listings

One of the most disturbing rental listings to recently circulate on social media is a $450 room in Toronto. At first glance, this may appear to be a bargain, but it quickly becomes apparent that the two prospective renters would have to share a living room with little to no privacy. The listing even claimed that the tiny space was "best for students who do Uber Eats."

This listing went viral on Reddit, where users expressed their outrage. One user, @imjce87, commented, "I don't understand how this is the new Canada. Every day I see these slum posts. I'm beyond speechless." Another user, @CADJunglist, added, "Call the fire marshal. They'll shut the whole thing down the same day and fine the hell out of the owner."

Wardrobe Rental Scandal

Earlier this month, a Toronto landlord faced backlash for attempting to charge $750 a month for renting out an actual wardrobe. Unsettling images of the listing, which were likened by some Reddit users to Harry Potter's cupboard beneath the stairs, showed a bed and TV crammed into the wardrobe, forcing the tenant to potentially sleep with clothes dangling over their face.

The listing, as reported by Daily Hive, described the space as a "wonderful space in an apartment with a large balcony," sharing a bathroom, kitchen, and living area. Despite the severe space constraints, the landlord demanded extensive documentation from potential tenants, including the first and last months' rent, a $200 deposit, two references, a copy of their photo ID, and a letter of employment or proof of income.

Reddit users were quick to denounce the landlord. One user pointed out the absurdity of asking for two references and proof of employment for such an uninhabitable space. "The fact that they're asking for TWO references and proof of employment for a damn closet is insane," they wrote.

Other Exploitative Practices

The issue is not isolated. There have been numerous alarming rental stories in recent months. For instance, a landlord in Mississauga advertised a bedroom filled with four beds for $600 a month per person, as highlighted by Toronto Sun.

The rising rental prices in Toronto are part of a broader trend of escalating housing costs across Canada, where rents have surged to alarming levels. In major cities like Vancouver and Toronto, average rents for a one-bedroom apartment have reached $2,500 and $2,444 respectively, while a two-bedroom apartment in Toronto now averages $3,199. This situation highlights a nationwide housing crisis, with affordability becoming increasingly out of reach for many Canadians.

The National Post reports that the average rent across Canada increased by 9.7% year-over-year in 2023, emphasising the urgent need for policy interventions to address this issue. Without substantial regulatory changes and investment in affordable housing, the crisis is expected to worsen, leaving more individuals and families struggling to find suitable and affordable living arrangements.