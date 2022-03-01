AUS woman not only discovered a secret door in her 70-year-old house, but also two boxes full of love letters kept in the secret attic. Anna Prillaman was doing some cleaning work in her house when she made the beautiful discovery.

Prillaman hails from Virginia and now lives in Henrico County. She had bought the house very recently. She initially thought she will be able to find something that would make her millionaire overnight, but she found something even more valuable.

The two boxes had letters addressed to a woman named Betty Sue, of Richmond, Virginia. The letters were sent from a man named Vance. "There are no SMHs or OMGs or LOLs. There are full sentences, grammatically correct sentences. Isn't that funny how that works," Anna told WTVR-TV.

"Hi Honey. How is my Baby getting along? When we're not together I know just the right words that I would use in telling you everything. But when we're together all I can think of is 'I love you.' Vance," read one of the letters.

The romantic exchange of letters between Vance and Betty is estimated to be about 70 years old. Anna could not throw away the letters so she decided to look for the couple and took to social media asking people if anyone has any idea about them.

Prillman was eventually able to able to connect to a 30-year-old man called Dalton Long from Portland, Oregon. The two got in touch and Dalton revealed that he was, in fact, the couple's grandson.

"To me they were 'B' and Pop," Long reportedly said. "But to the rest of the world they were Betty McGhee Long and Vance Herschel Long...to add words to that time in their life is going to be incredible."

He confirmed that Betty Sue McGhee and Vance Herschel Long, were high school sweethearts and were wed for 50 years before death separated them.

"She was able to find something and find the other end of it. And I think not only is it exciting for me but I hope it's exciting for her to be able to unite me with a little piece of my past," Dalton told Daily Mail.