Prince Harry delivered an impassioned speech about equality and compassion in his first U.S. appearance at the VAX Live concert on Sunday held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Duke of Sussex, who with his wife Meghan Markle,, act as chair members of the "concert to reunite the world," took to the stage to address the importance of providing the COVID-19 vaccine to everyone regardless of geographical challenges. In his speech, the 36-year-old British royal reminded the public that "the virus does not respect borders" and that access to the vaccine also "cannot be determined by geography."

"It must be accepted as a basic right for all, and that is our starting point. None of us should be comfortable with thinking that we can be fine when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer," Prince Harry shared with the crowd in the pretaped concert, which will air on May 8 according to People.

"We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't. We need to lift up all of humanity, and make sure no person or community is left behind," he continued.

In his speech, the Duke of Sussex also thanked frontline workers who "spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all." He shared his "incredible depth of gratitude" to those who "served and sacrificed" and put themselves in "harm's way, and with bravery knowing the costs."

Prince Harry then shared the importance of the VAX Live concert in bringing people together to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine gets "distributed to everyone everywhere." The concert, a campaign organised by Global Citizen, aims to raise funds for the global distribution of the vaccine to frontline workers and to countries who need it the most.

"We're also coming together because this pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity... We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that's what tonight is about," he added.

Prince Harry was at the VAX Live concert alone without Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with their baby girl. She is expected to give birth anytime soon.