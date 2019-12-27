A 19-year-old man identified as Alexandre V, on November 4, murdered the priest who had sexually abused him as a child. Alexandre was working as a housekeeper for the 91-year-old clergyman, Roger Matassoli. Matassoli had supposedly abused four boys between 1960 and 2000. Among the abused children were Alexandre's father and Alexandre. Police found Matassoli murdered in his Agnetz, Oise, northern France home. Alexandre was caught trying to flee in Matassoli's car. He was charged with torture, murder, and resisting arrest on December 26.

Alexandre claimed that even though bishops knew about the priest's abuse of children, he was allowed to continue in his role. Alexandre's father, identified as Stephane, was one of the boys who the priest had sexually abused. Alexandre was also sexually abused by Matassoli. When Stephane and Alexandre's abuse came to light, Stephane's father committed suicide. Alexandre had also tried to kill himself as he was unable to cope with the trauma of his abuse.

The actions of Matassoli "shattered a whole family" Alexandre stated. He was set on taking revenge on the man who had caused pain and trauma to the men in his family.

Alexandre secured work as Matassoli's housekeeper. On November 4, Alexandre executed his revenge plan. The French police discovered Matassoli dead in his home with a crucifix stuffed down his throat. The police report concluded that the paedophile had died of asphyxiation caused by the crucifix. But before killing him, Alexandre had tortured his abuser.

The police had caught Alexandre after he tried to flee the crime scene in Matassoli's car. After his arrest, Alexandre had to be transferred to a hospital since he was arrested on psychiatric grounds. Even though Alexandre exacted his revenge in November, the police finally charged him on December 26.

Following the murder of the shamed clergyman, Beauvais bishop Jacques Benoit-Gonnin told the media that Matassoli had been removed from his duties in 2009. However, conflicting reports claimed that Matassoli had retired in 2009, and he continued to be on the payroll until 2018. The Daily Mail reported "ecclesiastical errors" and the unwillingness of bishops to deal with the issue. Matassoli was allowed to continue his duties even after four confirmed abuse reports.