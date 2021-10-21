CCTV footage captured the horrific moment when store manager Leandro Alves de Teles was left dead on the ground from several stab wounds after Cicero de Brito Silva accused him of cheating on his wife.

The murder happened midday Saturday in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The video shows the jealous husband chasing after his 38-year-old victim after he allegedly caught him chatting with his partner in Campo Novo do Parecis.

The man can be seen in the video carrying a knife and the victim trying to seek safety inside a store. But terrified bystanders locked him out instead. The footage then shows Teles, having already been stabbed, lying bloodied on the pavement.

According to The Sun, Silva stabbed Teles several times on the neck, chest, and head as he remained on the ground unable to fend off the attack. He left the victim for dead with the knife wedged in his head.

Likewise, a report from Journal Dia Dia revealed that the man already had two stab wounds in his back during the chase. Even wounded, he tried to run away and enter the store, at which point Teles lost his balance and fell on the ground.

Silva then appeared and started stabbing the helpless victim even more. He even placed his left knee on the man's body to pin him further to the ground as he continued to attack him. The victim reportedly sustained 24 stab wounds. The video of the brutal crime has been making the rounds online after it was posted on Instagram by Msnoticias.

The jealous husband tried to escape, but police apprehended him a few blocks away from the crime scene. He confessed to killing the man for the reason that he had allegedly caught him with his wife. He also told authorities that Teles attacked him first.

The police have yet to confirm the motive of the crime, but the jealous husband appears to have suspected the store manager of having an affair with his wife. Authorities have already opened a murder investigation but they have yet to confirm if Silva is still in police custody.