Newly released video footage from the 2025 inquest captures the harrowing moments of the Sea World helicopter crash, a mid-air collision that claimed four lives including a British couple on the Gold Coast.

The chilling events, showing passengers' final seconds before impact, have reignited discussions on aviation safety in tourist hotspots like Sea World. As survivors recount their ordeals in the inquiry, the probe seeks to uncover why two joyride choppers collided in broad daylight, drawing from cross-verified reports across media outlets.

The Fatal Mid-Air Collision

On 2 January 2023, two Eurocopter EC130 helicopters operated by Sea World Helicopters collided near the Gold Coast theme park just before 2:00pm. The departing chopper, piloted by Ashley Jenkinson, had been airborne for approximately 23 seconds when its main rotor blade struck the cockpit of the incoming aircraft at an altitude of about 130 feet.

Security camera footage revealed the stricken helicopter crashing onto a sandbar and rolling onto its roof. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) final report, released on 9 April 2025, highlighted safety failures, including a faulty antenna that played a role in the tragedy.

No daily drug tests were conducted for pilots, though traces of cocaine in Jenkinson's system were deemed non-impairing according to earlier investigations. This incident required treatment for at least 13 people, prompting an immediate emergency response and long-term scrutiny of helicopter tour operations.

Victims and Survivors' Stories

The crash killed pilot Ashley Jenkinson, 40, Sydney mother Vanessa Tadros, and British couple Ron Hughes, 65, and Diane Hughes, 57, who were visiting from the UK. Nine others sustained serious injuries, including Tadros' son and fellow passengers.

At the November 2025 inquest, survivor Winnie de Silva testified she booked the helicopter ride in the 'spur-of-the-moment for herself and her son,' describing being trapped under 'hot machinery' in the wreckage. Fellow passenger Jessie Maya noted he was 'in shock' but remembered little from the incident.

A former Sea World worker, aged 19 at the time, broke down while recounting that nothing appeared out of the ordinary before takeoff. These personal accounts highlight the sudden shift from excitement to terror in a routine tourist flight, underscoring the human cost of the aviation mishap.

Inquest Revelations and Ongoing Investigation

The coronial inquest, which began on 24 November 2025, released unseen videos, including passenger-filmed clips showing attempts to alert the pilot seconds before the 25-second collision. Footage depicts the choppers' converging paths leading to disaster, with one survivor audibly questioning, 'How could that happen?'

Experts are examining communication protocols, visibility challenges, and operational procedures.

A X post from The Courier-Mail shared eerie videos capturing the moment, emphasizing the tragedy's lasting impact.

Eerie videos which capture the moment two Sea World helicopters collided on the Gold Coast, killing four people, have been released as an inquest into the 2023 tragedy starts.



Videos, inquest updates: https://t.co/rVAK3uw5wv



WARNING: Graphic pic.twitter.com/1OfVRx8agK — The Courier-Mail (@couriermail) November 24, 2025

The inquiry builds on ATSB findings to recommend enhancements, with balanced coverage from sources like the BBC, Guardian, and ABC ensuring thorough perspectives. Families hope for closure through these revelations.

During the ongoing inquest, pilot Jackson Simm defended Sea World Helicopters' safety procedures, stating that the company placed a significant emphasis on safety and was 'by far the most procedural' he had worked for.

As the inquest progresses over ten days, it offers promise for vital safety reforms in helicopter tourism, honoring the victims by preventing similar tragedies in the future.