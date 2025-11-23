Residents across the eastern seaboard woke up to a sudden shift in the atmosphere on Monday morning. What began as a lingering cluster of clouds has rapidly organised itself, prompting state meteorologists to issue urgent warnings. The calm start to the week has been interrupted as the system accelerates towards land, threatening to disrupt travel and daily routines across three major island groups.

At 5:00 am on 24 November 2025, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) formally upgraded the Low Pressure Area into Tropical Depression 'Verbena'. The bulletin places the centre of the storm 330 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte. It currently packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the centre, with gustiness reaching up to 55 km/h.

Rapid Westward Movement Threatens Mindanao and Visayas

'Verbena' is not a slow-moving system; it is tearing westward at a brisk pace of 30 km/h. This speed significantly reduces the window for preparation for communities in its direct path. Forecasters predict the depression will make landfall or pass extremely close to northeastern Mindanao by noon or this afternoon.

Following this initial impact, the storm is expected to traverse the archipelago, cutting across the Visayas and the northern portion of Palawan through Wednesday, 26 November. By Wednesday morning, it is projected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea.

Signal No. 1 Raised Across Major Island Groups

In response to the approaching threat, PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1. This warning indicates that strong winds, posing a minimal to minor threat to life and property, are expected within 36 hours. The scope of the warning is extensive, covering vast portions of the country.

In the Visayas, the warning covers the entirety of Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Bohol. It also encompasses the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, alongside the northern and central portions of Cebu, including the Bantayan and Camotes Islands. In the western Visayas, warnings are up for the northern portion of Negros Occidental, the northern portion of Negros Oriental, and the entire islands of Panay and Guimaras.

In Mindanao, warnings are in effect for the Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande. The northern portions of Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Norte are also under strict monitoring. Meanwhile, in Luzon, the southern portions of Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and mainland Masbate are preparing for deterioration in weather conditions.

Gale Warnings and Hazardous Sea Conditions

Maritime conditions have become increasingly perilous, prompting officials to issue strict advisories to fisherfolk and small sea vessels. A Gale Warning is currently in effect over the northern seaboard of Northern Luzon. Waves are expected to reach a significant height of 4.5 metres around the seaboards of Batanes, making sea travel risky for all vessel types.

Rough seas up to 3.5 metres are anticipated along the seaboards of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, and the Ilocos region, as well as the eastern coasts of the Visayas and Mindanao. Mariners of small seacraft, specifically motor bancas, are strongly advised not to venture out. PAGASA emphasised that local winds may be slightly stronger in coastal and upland areas exposed to the prevailing wind direction.

While 'Verbena' may slightly intensify before hitting northeastern Mindanao, it is likely to cross the Philippine landmass, maintaining its Tropical Depression status. However, once it enters the West Philippine Sea, forecasts suggest it will intensify further into a tropical storm. Residents in high-risk zones are advised to follow evacuation orders from local officials immediately.