When Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on 10 September 2025, his widow, Erika Kirk, was suddenly thrust into the spotlight. By 13 September, she was not only mourning a national political figure, but she was also becoming one herself, taking over as CEO of TPUSA and stepping onto stages once dominated by her husband.

But as Erika grieved in front of millions, the internet dissected, debated, memed, and magnified every gesture she made. Supporters praised her strength; detractors accused her of being 'too composed.' Her every appearance since then has made headlines, mostly for how she is addressing and approaching this grieving period.

Here are the seven viral moments that cemented Erika Kirk as the internet's most controversial widow.

1. 'Kirkchella': The Flashy Memorial Service Entrance

Charlie's massive memorial service, which was packed with tens of thousands and held in a stadium, was already larger than life. But Erika's entrance, complete with dramatic lighting and pyrotechnics, shocked viewers.

As she took the stage with full 'glam,' declaring a battle against 'evil doers,' critics called it theatrical, comparing it to a WWE entrance rather than a mourning ritual. Across X and Facebook, users argued she looked more like the head of a movement than a spouse shattered by loss, sparking the first wave of 'not your average widow' discourse.

2. The JD Vance Hug and the Leather Pants

Weeks later, at a TPUSA event, Erika introduced Vice President JD Vance with an emotional speech comparing her late husband's qualities to his, a moment that culminated in an unexpectedly close embrace.

How would you describe these moments between Erika Kirk and JD Vance last night? pic.twitter.com/2JVZiowRue — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) October 30, 2025

Her black leather pants became an instant meme, circulating faster than the speech itself. Conspiracy theories, shipping jokes, and think-pieces poured in as the video blew up across entertainment and political sites, even dragging Vance's wife, Usha Vance, into the narrative, with people recommending she rethink her marriage to JD.

3. The 'I'd Get Less Hate if I Touched His A**' Comment

When the backlash escalated, Erika responded on Jesse Watters' show with a quip no one saw coming. Joking that she would've received less criticism if she'd 'touched his a**,' she sparked a new firestorm. She added that this is how she 'usually hugs everyone.'

Clips went viral on X, with reactions ranging from 'unhinged' to 'refreshingly human.' For many, the remark became Exhibit A in the argument that Erika's public tone felt out of sync with traditional widowhood.

4. Kyle Kulinski's 'Fake Grieving Widow Grifter' Meme

Left-wing commentator Kyle Kulinski poured gasoline on the online frenzy by posting a Halloween-style parody image of Erika in 'skin-tight mourning pants' and fake tears. The meme hit millions of views and drew criticism from all sides, some calling it misogynistic, others applauding it as political satire.

MY RESPONSE TO THE HATERS AND LOSERS COMING AFTER ME FOR MY PERFECT ERIKA KIRK MEME pic.twitter.com/FsV8SHpbwM — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) November 4, 2025

Regardless of where people landed, the meme solidified Erika as a culture-war lightning rod.

5. 'Business as Usual' Composure

In the weeks immediately after Charlie's killing, Erika was seen smiling, working, and speaking with remarkable calm on a podcast. Detractors online claimed her poise was unnatural, while supporters insisted grief looks different for everyone.

On the internet, many accused her of not looking like 'any grieving widow.'

6. The Pregnancy Advice Controversy

Another moment that reignited scrutiny came when Erika urged young women to prioritise motherhood over careers. Critics and tabloids quickly labelled her advice hypocritical, pointing out that she herself had stepped into a high-powered CEO role immediately after her husband's death.

The commentary spiralled into larger fights about gender roles and how Erika being a part of extreme right-wing ideology is doing the whole CEO job.

7. The Casket Video

A clip of Erika posting a video of her husband's open casket exploded across social media. In the video, Erika could be seen bowing her head over the coffin and kissing Kirk's hands.

While many felt terrible for what she was going through, some slammed Erika for uploading such an intimate moment just days after her husband's death.

Through it all, Erika has defended her process, writing openly about collapsing in grief at home while projecting strength in public. She insists there is no 'correct' timeline for heartbreak, only the rhythm one learns to live with. Meanwhile, Erika continues to lead her husband's legacy, and the internet continues to keep an eye on her every move.