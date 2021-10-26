Authorities are investigating an alleged attempted murder that happened last week Friday in New York, in the city's Bronx borough involving a 22-year-old male victim.

The unnamed victim was reportedly having his hair cut at a barbershop on East Gun Hill Road in the Norwood section when the shooting happened. Surveillance footage taken during the crime showed him sitting on his chair with a haircut apron on when two masked individuals entered the establishment and took turns firing at him.

The two unidentified gunmen entered the barbershop with the clear goal of harming the unsuspecting victim. A representative for the New York Police Department (NYPD) told Fox News, "Once inside, one individual fired at the victim striking him in [the] stomach, at which time he passed the firearm to the other individual who proceeded to shoot the victim in the leg."

In the video, released by the NYPD, the victim fell to the ground after the first shot. Before he could get back on his feet, the other man shot at his leg. Chaos ensued while the shots rang out as the other customers inside the barbershop scrambled for cover. The gunmen then escaped and headed north towards Kings College Place.

No one else was reportedly hurt in the shooting and the victim is now in stable condition after he was rushed for treatment at Jacobi Medical Center. It is said that the police have yet to arrest the gunmen. They have no leads on their identities as they made sure they would not be recognised with their masks on.

Authorities are now asking for help from eyewitnesses or anyone who may know the suspects. They have released descriptions of the men for guidance. The first individual was last seen wearing a black balaclava, white t-shirt, black long sleeved shirt, white sneakers, and dark-coloured pants. The second was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white sneakers, and black jeans. Both have a medium complexion and a slim build.

The New York Police Department is urging those with information about the gunmen to call the department's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Authorities assured that "all calls are strictly confidential."