"Vikings" season 6 episode 5 is not airing tonight. Since it's time for Christmas, the show will take a week-long break and return immediately after New Year's Eve celebrations. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Vikings" season 6 episode 5.]

The fifth segment of "Vikings" Season 6 is titled "The Key" and evidence suggests it is going to bring forth an enormous story tracing the future of Norway. In the last episode, Olaf's army takes Bjorn's army captive. Bjorn is later presented with a strange proposal by Olaf to become the King of all of Norway. Olaf sends out a message inviting all the kings and earls of the Scandinavian country to gather around and elect for a single king to rule the land.

Back in Kiev, Ivar moves forward with his plan and tries to remind Igor of his powers. Lagertha gets involved in a bloodbath after the village is attacked by bandits. The battle results in many of her people being killed including Hali. Meanwhile, Gunnhild had a horrifying vision of the second attack on Lagertha's village and heads out to check on her.

When the show returns, "Vikings" season 6 episode 5 will see Norway's Kings and Earls come together to vote for the new king of all Norway. Fans speculate that Olaf's proposal is a big trap that may culminate in a huge conflict at this point. Meanwhile, Olaf, who intends to make Bjorn the king, might be disappointed with the results when things take an unexpected turn.

In addition, the promo for the midseason premiere hints at some big moments featuring the return of Gunnhild to Lagertha's village as she shares the horrifying news. In another shot, Hvitserk is visited by his dead lover Thora who tells him to kill Ivar.

Meanwhile, in Norway, Bjorn and Harald and the rest of the Kings celebrate the special occasion, the first of its kind.

"This is an amazing occasion, never before have we voted for a king of all Norway," Olaf says in the clip.

And before the clip closes, we see Ubbe and Torvi on the throne as they receive the news of Ivar staying with the Rus.

"Vikings" season 6 episode 5 airs Wednesday, January 1, 2020 on History channel, starring Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha, Alexander Ludwig as Bjorn, Alex Hogh Anderson as Ivar, Marco IIso as Hvitserk, Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe, and more.