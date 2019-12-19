Following the explosive episode 4, fans are now eagerly waiting for "Vikings" season 6 episode 5. However, they will be disappointed as the show will not air another segment until next year. So, want to know when the next chapter of "Vikings" goes on air? Read on.

"Vikings" season 6 episode 5 seems to be an important one. Bjorn must deal with the challenges he is facing in the captivity of Olaf. Olaf wants him to become the ruler of all the Kings and Jarls presented there. Meanwhile, Lagertha may have settled the attacks for now but she lost someone close to her. After a horrifying vision, Gunhild is headed towards Lagertha's village. But will she make it safely before the next attack?

Elsewhere, Ivar the Boneless is well aware of Prince Oleg's plans to turn him into a puppet ruler and take over Kattegat. As for Ivar, he has his plan set out. He has chosen to help Igor come out of Oleg's shadow and become the leader he needs to be. However, there is a chance Ivar might have something big on his mind, such as ruling the entire Scandinavia. How it all plays out remains to be seen. Fans will have to wait a bit longer before they find out.

"Vikings" season 6 happens to be its final season. The show will wrap up the saga of Viking Ragnar Lothbrok. However, before that happens there are few more stories to tell. The show is currently on a brief hiatus and will return next year with an all-new episode.

When "Vikings" return with season 6 episode 5, we will learn more about Ivar's next step, future of Lagertha's village, and the result of elections at Harald's territory.

The fifth episode is titled "The Key" and it will see all Norway's Kings and Jarls come together at Harald's territory to vote for the King of all Norway. According to the official description of the episode as on TV Guide, King Olaf is certain that his plan will unfold as he thought, but things take an unexpected turn during the voting.

Meanwhile, the promo for "Vikings" season 6 episode 5 shows Lagertha receive terrible news about another attack. Elsewhere, news spreads across Rus about Ivar's presence. And, Norway comes together for elections for the first time.

"Vikings" season 6 episode 5 airs Wednesday, January 1, 2020 on History channel.