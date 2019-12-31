As "Vikings" season 6 resumes its run this week, things are about to get explosive. The show will return with much-awaited episode 5 that will see all of the kings and earls come together to vote for King of Norway. However, what follows after the voting will trace the future of Vikings land. So, here we bring the spoilers for episode 6 airing in the second week of January.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Vikings" season 6 episode 6. Steer away immediately if you don't want to know more about it.]

The last-aired episode saw Bjorn's army surrounded by Olaf, who intends to give Bjorn the title of King of Norway. He proposes the kings to vote for a sovereign to rule the land. Meanwhile, Gunnhild sees a vision of another attack on Lagertha's village and decides to see her.

When the show resumes, the results of election day will be revealed, and it will not be as expected. And Lagertha will find herself fighting another battle.

The official description for "Vikings" season 6 episode 6 is out and it is expected to be a big one in deciding the future of the Vikings land.

The sixth episode of "Vikings" season 6 is titled "Death and the Serpent." As per the summary on Metacritic, it revolves around the aftermath of the events of election day. As we know, things will not go as planned for Olaf. Bjorn is faced by a difficult situation to act quickly as the aftershocks of the election day unravel.

Meanwhile, Gunnhild's vision comes true. Bandits open another attack on Lagertha's village. Since it is their second attack, this time they are determined to emerge victorious in their plans. Nevertheless, the Vikings shieldmaiden is determined to give them a tough fight. As per the description, at one point the fight comes down to single combat with Lagertha and it could dwindle the chances of victory for the bandits. Back in Kattegat, Hvitserk continues to struggle and unravel.

Fans must note that the promo for "Vikings" season 6 episode 6 is yet to be unveiled. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 5 on Wednesday, January 1. Stay tuned for more updates and information.

"Vikings" season 6 episode 6 airs January 8, 2020, on History channel, featuring Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha, Alexander Ludwig as Bjorn, Alex Hogh Anderson as Ivar, Marco IIso as Hvitserk, Jordan Patrick Smith as Ubbe, and more.