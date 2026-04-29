The United States government has introduced stricter background screening requirements for immigration applicants, marking a significant shift in how cases are reviewed.

Under new internal guidance issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), officers must now ensure all pending applications undergo expanded security checks before approval.

The updated policy, which took effect on 27 April, requires USCIS to access enhanced criminal history record information through the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Next Generation Identification system.

'USCIS will begin receiving enhanced criminal history record information (CHRI) for all fingerprint-based background checks', according to an internal email.

The expanded access stems from a February executive order by US President Donald Trump directing immigration authorities to tap federal criminal databases 'to the maximum extent permitted by law'.

USCIS spokesperson Zach Kahler confirmed the agency had 'implemented new security checks to strengthen the vetting and screening of applicants through expanded access to federal criminal databases', CBS News reported.

The move aims to identify potential security risks among applicants seeking entry or legal status in the United States.

Pending Immigration Cases Paused as USCIS Expands Re-Screening Checks

With the implementation of the new policy, USCIS officers are directed not to approve applications that have not completed the enhanced vetting process. This affects applications for green cards, asylum, and US citizenship, as well as sponsorship petitions.

Authorities are also instructed to resubmit fingerprint data for cases processed before the new policy took effect, with re-submission required unless officers decide to reject the applications.

'Processing is ongoing as we apply these enhanced background check requirements. Any delay in decision issuance should be brief and resolved shortly', Kahler said.

However, these additional steps are expected to slow processing times in the short term, affecting thousands of applicants already in the system.

Trump Administration Defends Stricter Immigration Vetting Measures

Since early 2025, the administration has taken a firm stance on national security and stricter enforcement as it seeks to crack down on immigration.

According to officials, the new USCIS policy is necessary to prevent individuals with criminal histories from obtaining immigration benefits.

In the February executive order, Trump said criminal actors 'may include foreign nationals with criminal histories who have entered or remained in the United States in violation of immigration laws ... or who otherwise seek to violate the criminal laws'.

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In implementing the new policy, Kahler emphasised that the agency will 'always prioritise the safety of the American people'.

Human Rights Advocates, Critics Warn New Policy Violates Due Process

Despite the administration's justification, the policy has drawn criticism from human rights advocates and civil liberties groups. Opponents argue that the expanded checks could delay access to immigration benefits and potentially infringe on due process rights.

Advocacy groups have also raised concerns about the broader environment created by recent immigration policies, warning that heightened scrutiny could disproportionately affect certain communities.

The enhanced screening measures represent the latest development in a series of changes tightening access to the US immigration system.

As implementation continues, applicants and legal experts are closely monitoring how the new requirements will affect processing times and approval rates.