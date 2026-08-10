A Trump supporter who once backed the MAGA movement has revealed a deeply personal reason for questioning his political choice, saying he is approaching his 10th year of waiting for an immigration case to be heard.

The Hispanic voter, featured in a podcast discussion, said he is exhausted by living with constant uncertainty and fears being sent back to his home country, where he claims he and his family were previously targeted by cartels.

His comments offer a striking look at how immigration policy can become intensely personal for voters who once supported Trump's hardline approach.

Supporter Says Ten Years of Waiting Has Broken Him

During the podcast discussion, the presenter described speaking with a Hispanic man who identified as a MAGA supporter and said he was approaching a decade of waiting for his immigration case to be resolved.

'I'm going to come up on my 10th year of waiting for a case to be heard,' the man said.

His frustration was clear as he explained that he wanted the uncertainty to end and hoped eventually to be able to consider himself an American.

'I'm honestly sick and tired. I just want to be done with this to be able to call myself an American,' he said.

The statement came as the conversation turned to the consequences of overstaying immigration permission. The voter acknowledged that overstaying could constitute a civil immigration violation, but said his situation was complicated by fears about what could happen if he were forced to leave the United States.

He Fears Returning to the Country He Fled

The most emotional part of the conversation came when the voter described his fear of being returned to his country of origin.

'I still think you should be sent out,' another speaker told him, before the man explained why deportation was not a simple matter from his perspective.

He said he was tired of living without knowing whether he could remain in the United States or be forced to return to a place where he believed he and his family faced threats from criminal groups.

'I'm just tired of not knowing if I'm going to be turned back to my country to face the cartels that prosecuted me and my family,' he said.

He described the experience as living under constant pressure, adding that he was 'just annoyed of living under a dead axe every single day.'

The remarks highlight the difficult reality facing some immigrants whose legal cases can stretch across many years.

His MAGA Support Now Looks Very Different

The man's comments are particularly notable because they came from someone who had previously supported Trump.

Trump's immigration platform has long centred on tougher enforcement, increased deportations and stricter controls at the US border. For many MAGA voters, those policies have been among the central reasons for supporting him.

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His comments also echo a broader pattern of voters publicly questioning their support for Trump after discovering that government policies can affect them differently than they expected.

Recent viral interviews have featured other former or current Trump supporters complaining about inflation, high household costs and unmet campaign expectations. In those cases, some voters have openly said they regret their previous choices.

The immigration case adds another dimension to that debate because it demonstrates how political decisions can collide with individual circumstances.