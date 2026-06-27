America's slow slide towards population decline could arrive far sooner after the Supreme Court handed President Trump sweeping power to deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants living in the country legally.

The court ruled on 25 June 2026 that the administration may strip Temporary Protected Status from Haitian and Syrian nationals, exposing them to removal. Demographers say the decision, layered on top of record-low birthrates and a collapse in migration, threatens to age the nation faster and shrink its workforce.

The warnings rest on federal data showing the United States was already drifting towards a demographic cliff before the ruling landed.

A Ruling That Unlocks Mass Removals

By a 6-3 vote split along ideological lines, the justices found that the Department of Homeland Security holds broad and largely unreviewable power to end Temporary Protected Status, the humanitarian programme created in 1990 for people from countries hit by war or disaster.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito held that the TPS statute bars courts from reviewing how the administration uses that authority. The decision strips protection from roughly 350,000 Haitians and about 6,000 Syrians.

The three liberal justices dissented sharply. Justice Elena Kagan argued the statute does allow review of whether the homeland security secretary followed required procedures, and said the evidence of racial motivation was 'plain to see' in the president's own statements.

The White House welcomed the outcome, with spokeswoman Abigail Jackson calling it a vindication that temporary status is, by definition, temporary. Lawyers for the Haitian challengers warned in a joint statement that the ruling will lead to thousands of needless deaths.

The Demographic Cliff Beneath The Politics

The numbers behind the alarm are stark. According to the Census Bureau, roughly 2.7 million migrants entered the country in 2024, a figure census experts expect could fall as low as 300,000 this year.

For the first time since the 1930s, the United States faces record-low birthrates and low migration at the same moment, and most counties now record more deaths than births.

David Bier, an immigration and population expert at the libertarian Cato Institute, told NPR the country is beginning to resemble China, Italy and South Korea, nations grappling with rapid ageing and shrinking numbers. He argued there is no sustainable fiscal path that does not involve immigration, since the higher birthrates of a century ago are not returning.

Studies by the Census Bureau, the Congressional Budget Office and the Federal Reserve all point to a more rapidly ageing population. The CBO projects that from 2030 deaths will outnumber births every year, leaving net immigration to account for all US population growth thereafter.

The strain is already visible in the official estimates. National population growth halved in 2025 from the year before, five states lost residents, and the number of Americans under 25 is falling.

William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution, described the rulings as alarming, noting that states such as Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska rely on immigrants for any population growth at all. Economists warn that fewer young workers will pay into Social Security, that schools in many areas will close, and that the number of young families starting out will shrink.

A Hundred Million Person Question For The Century

Long-range projections sharpen the stakes. The Census Bureau's 2023 national projections include an illustrative zero-immigration scenario in which the population begins declining from 2024 and falls to about 226 million by 2100, roughly 107 million fewer people than the 2022 estimate. That scenario predates this ruling and is deliberately hypothetical, yet demographers say sustained low immigration pushes the country towards its lower bands.

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The administration frames the same trend as a victory rather than a threat. Stephen Miller, a senior White House policy adviser, said America's doors are now closed to asylum seekers and named the end of birthright citizenship as the next goal, with the justices expected to rule on that question within days. Supporters of tighter controls, including the Federation for American Immigration Reform, argue the country's laws were written to be enforced.

Bier said many conservatives he speaks with answer demographic warnings with a cultural argument, preferring a smaller population of what they call true Americans to an economy sustained by newcomers. The clash leaves the United States testing whether a modern economy can hold together while its population greys and thins.

The court has settled the legal question, but the demographic reckoning it accelerates will outlast this administration by generations.