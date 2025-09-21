The man at the centre of Panama's bizarre 'alien' saga has shocked followers by admitting he may kill the strange organism he claims is locked inside his safe. Known online as Kin Panama, the TikTok creator went viral last month after posting clips of what he insisted was a meteorite that crashed into his backyard.

From Meteorite to Mutant?

In a livestream, the man identified as Kevin, a ground crew worker at Panama Airport, revealed that the object now appears to have grown tentacle-like appendages that hardened into roots, giving it an eerie, plant-like quality.

He claimed this meant it might die naturally but added that he was considering taking it into the woods to kill it himself.

Backlash and Debate

The revelation has ignited fierce debate. Some viewers blasted Kevin for threatening to destroy what could be a groundbreaking biological specimen. Others dismissed the entire story as a staged hoax designed for clicks.

Either way, the saga has kept millions hooked, with questions mounting over whether Kevin has discovered something extraordinary or masterminded one of TikTok's most elaborate hoaxes.

Experts, Hoax Theories, and Online Frenzy

The story has generated intense speculation across TikTok, Reddit, and YouTube. Some users have pointed to the creature's resemblance to an animatronic prop, highlighting Kevin's apparent skillset in model-making, lighting, and special effects. Others believe the growths looked too organic to be staged.

Scientists have so far dismissed the alien claims. One biologist commenting on the videos said the 'tentacles' resembled fungal mycelium rather than an extraterrestrial lifeform, while a physicist described the meteorite narrative as 'implausible at best'.

Still, the saga's reach is undeniable. Millions of viewers have followed each instalment, with fans dubbing the organism 'Venom' for its similarity to the Marvel character.

Kevin has even released a book about the incident, fuelling suspicions that the viral drama doubles as a marketing campaign.

Bigger Questions And Public Concern

Kevin claimed in one of his last videos that he released part of the organism into a local body of water. That revelation alarmed some viewers, who warned of potential ecological risks if the substance was hazardous.

Others accused him of staging the drama for attention, arguing the release was symbolic rather than real.

Whether it is a clever stunt, environmental allegory, or genuine anomaly, the Panama alien has tapped into a cultural moment where social media blurs entertainment and reality.

Kevin's suggestion that he may kill the organism has only added to the intrigue — leaving audiences asking whether they are witnessing science fiction, performance art, or something stranger still.

For now, the only certainty is that the story, like the mysterious organism itself, refuses to die quietly.